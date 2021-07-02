Swimming restrictions put in place at Walden Pond amid wave of drownings around the state

DCR officials said gates to the parking areas will open at 7 a.m. daily and lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation said park visitors will be asked to “cease open water swimming” and swim only in areas marked off by ropes and buoys, officials said in a statement.

Swimming is no longer allowed outside of designated swimming areas at Walden Pond in Concord, state officials announced Friday.

DCR officials said the open water swimming ban will take effect Friday and will be “continuing indefinitely.”

Walden Pond has long been a popular spot for open water swimming. On hot summer days, the pond is typically so popular that the parking lot has to be closed. Small pondside nooks are occupied by people sunning and swimming. On any given day, long-distance swimmers crisscross the pond, many of them towing small orange inflatable floats.

The new restrictions were put in place after a series of drownings around the state.

In May, there were 18 drownings in Massachusetts and there were another 10 in June.

On June 4, a 14-year-old boy and a Worcester police officer who attempted to rescue him drowned in a pond in Worcester. The next day, a 16-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a lake in Amesbury; a 17-year-old boy died after being retrieved from a pool in Dedham during a graduation party; and a man drowned in a pond in Plymouth.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Jhon Michel of Brockton drowned in Scituate near the Edward Foster Bridge. On Thursday, a teenager died while swimming in Pleasure Bay at Castle Island in South Boston.

