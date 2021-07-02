University of Rhode Island to preserve murals by Arthur Sherman

Sherman attended URI on the GI Bill after serving as a combat medic in World War II, and graduated in 1950. The murals were completed in 1954 and were based on Sherman’s memories of life on campus.

The university will add language to explain how the murals, created in the 1950s by alumna Arthur Sherman, reflect a time when students at the school were mostly male and white.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island has announced plans to uncover and add context to two controversial murals in the Memorial Union that were covered last year.

“The murals are whimsical cartoons that show students returning to the area at the Kingston (railroad) Station, a class reunion, URI commencement, a South County beach scene, students piled in a jalopy wearing letter sweaters and a marching band,” the university said in a statement.

The school announced that it would commission new artwork to be displayed alongside the murals, to allow viewers to compare the past to the present.

The move comes after about six months of work by an eight member committee convened to study the situation and gather input from various stakeholders.

The committee conducted an email survey, reaching out to more than 86,000 alumni, students, faculty, and staff, which generated more than 200 responses. The committee also held discussions with the Sherman family, individual alumni, and the Student Senate, among others.

“Every effort was made to hear and consider the various (and sometimes very different) reactions to the murals and to correct or clarify any misinformation on the murals or the process through which the committee was working,” the school said in its statement. “The committee concluded that this was a unique opportunity to interpret the current murals, to support reflection of today’s diverse URI community, and to commission another, new expression of contemporary campus life.”

When the murals were covered in September, following questions about the lack of diversity depicted, the university said that they would not be a part of upcoming renovations to the student center.

The university’s senior leadership team unanimously accepted the recommendation of an advisory committee. The recommendation includes uncovering, cleaning and preserving the existing murals; adding context about Sherman’s service to the country, the university and the community; adding language explaining the intent of the murals; and commissioning a work of art of similar size “to depict diverse university life as it is today.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.