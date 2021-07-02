Winthrop shooting victims remembered at community vigil

Aria “Ray” Green, praised his brother as a man of service who chose to join the Air Force instead of going to college, and who moved in to care for his aging parents when he left the military.

For nearly 45 minutes, Ramona Cooper, 60, and David Green, 68, were remembered in song, prayer, and remarks by family and clergy. Cooper, a retired Air Force veteran, had recently moved to the North Shore town. Green, a retired state trooper, grew up in Winthrop, setting track records in high school.

WINTHROP - On an overcast, humid evening, nearly 1,000 people filled the town square to remember two Black residents fatally shot last weekend in a horrific attack authorities say was racially motivated, and which has stunned this usually-quiet beachfront community.

“He could connect with anyone,” Green said, speaking to the crowd gathered before him in Metcalf Square. “When he talked to you, he talked from his heart and he listened to you, not only with his ears but with his heart.”

Green also thanked the community of 19,000 people, calling Winthrop “a great town to grow up in.”

“I just want people to know that this does not taint the memory of my brother nor taint the memory of this town,” Green said.

David Green’s funeral service is scheduled for Friday, at the Kirby funeral home in Winthrop.

John Bentley, a member of the town’s Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations Commission, read a statement on behalf of Cooper’s son, Gary Cooper Jr.

The statement recalled a loving mother who couldn’t help but dote on her child.

“I am so glad that I have so many voicemails on my phone which my mom started, ‘Hey honey, it’s me. How you doing?’” the statement read.

Cooper also used the opportunity to reflect on the state of race relations, writing, “The racial divide in America is not where it should be in 2021. My family and I can only hope for the sake of my mother and all victims of racially-motivated crimes that their deaths will not be in vain.”

Cooper and Green, who did not know each other, were killed by Nathan Allen, 28, who shot them as part of a wild rampage last Saturday afternoon.

Allen, a licensed physical therapist who also lived in Winthrop, stole a plumbing truck, which he crashed into a building on Shirley Street before shooting the victims. Allen died after being shot by a Winthrop police sergeant at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Police recovered writings belonging to Allen that included anti-Semitic and anti-Black rhetoric, authorities said. Despite encountering other individuals, Allen’s only victims were both Black, and there are multiple synagogues near the crash site.

Rollins, who attended the vigil, offered condolences privately to the Cooper and Green families. Speaking to reporters, she said she also had spoken to Allen’s family.

“We need to make sure this is about David and Ramona today, but the Allen family is hurting too,” Rollins said, adding that “they have been nothing but helpful” to investigators.

Also in attendance were Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, House Speaker Ron Mariano, and former House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who lives in Winthrop.

Some residents who attended the gathering remarked on the emotional impact of the chaotic week.

“The whole town has almost been at a standstill,” said Mark Wallerce, a resident for 39 years, who owns the Winthrop Marketplace grocery store.

Joe McCormack, 38, said he moved to Winthrop three years ago, and has enjoyed living in the community. But after last weekend, McCormack, who is Black, can’t help but think of the events that occurred so close to home.

“It’s not going to stop me from walking around, but it’s such a recent memory,” McCormack said.

Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League New England, said the vigil could help residents reclaim their town.

“By coming here, they’re expressing their resilience,” Trestan said in an interview. “And it’s much, much stronger than one individual who commits an act of racial violence.”





Jack Lyons can be reached at jack.lyons@globe.com.