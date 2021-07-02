Concern over crime is growing — but Americans don’t just want more police, Post-ABC poll shows

The poll also finds that a sizable majority believe racial discrimination still exists in the country and say they hope that communities can find solutions to crime beyond putting more police officers on American streets, such as providing economic opportunities to people in low-income communities.

WASHINGTON — Concern over crime has reached the highest point in four years amid a spike in killings in big cities and an uptick in violent crime, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Friday, and the percentage of Americans who say crime in the United States is “extremely serious” has reached its highest point in two decades.

The poll reflects a larger debate — raging in city council chambers, activist circles, and even the White House — about whether the nation can mitigate a troubling recent spike in violent crime and still make progress on the police reforms that gained momentum after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.

A 59 percent majority of Americans believe crime is an “extremely” or “very” serious problem in the US, according to the Post-ABC poll, an increase from 51 percent in Gallup polling last fall and the highest level since 2017. The sentiment crosses party lines, though worries are higher among Republicans than Democrats. Anxiety about local crime is far lower but has also grown, with 17 percent saying crime in their area is extremely or very serious, up from 10 percent last fall.

The assessment of the crime problem also differs along racial lines, with 73 percent of Black adults saying crime is a serious problem in the United States, compared with 58 percent of white adults and 51 percent of Hispanic adults. Black Americans are also more likely than white or Hispanic Americans to say crime is a serious problem in the area where they live.

Some activists who have pushed to eliminate systemic racism from the criminal justice system worry that hard-fought gains, and support for innovative approaches, will fade if anxious communities reach instead for what they see as the simplistic remedy of hiring more police.

President Biden laid out an anticrime strategy in June, focusing on gun crime as part of an effort to stem the rise in homicides. His plan would also allow communities to use coronavirus relief funds to hire police officers or engage in other crime mitigation efforts, though he conceded in his remarks that “there is no one . . . answer that fits everything.”

Americans give Biden negative ratings for how he has handled the issue of crime, according to the poll, with 38 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving, while a sizable 14 percent offer no opinion.

The Post-ABC poll finds a 55 percent majority of Americans who say increasing funding for police departments would reduce violent crime, with views diverging sharply by party and race.

Although the data is not complete, the murder rate appeared to rise last year by double digits in many major cities, according to crime statistics compiled by the FBI, while violent crime in general increased 3 percent.

But it’s unclear whether those numbers are a peak or a prelude. Crime rates historically rise in the summer, when people are more likely to congregate, increasing opportunities for conflict. And no one is certain what effect a year of being cooped up during the pandemic will have as society returns closer to normal.

Despite the clear worries over crime, the poll shows that many Americans have internalized some of the equity concerns, in policing and other matters, that have arisen during the sometimes fractious debate over systemic racism that spilled protesters into American streets over the past year or more.

More than three-quarters of Americans say some people experience discrimination based on their race or ethnicity in the United States, including clear majorities across partisan, racial, age, and educational groups.

Yet the public is divided on whether conditions are getting better or worse. Among those who perceive discrimination, 37 percent say the country is making progress while 27 percent say it is losing ground and 34 percent say it is staying the same.

White people who say discrimination exists are more than twice as likely as Black people to say the country is making progress on this issue — 41 percent compared with 18 percent.

Those racial differences persist when people are asked whether the country is making progress on how police interact with Black people. While 17 percent of Black Americans say the country is making progress, that figure is 33 percent for white Americans. A plurality of Black Americans, 45 percent, say the country is “staying the same.”

Last month, bipartisan congressional negotiators conceded that an agreement on police reform legislation remained elusive after nearly four months of intensive talks. The negotiations could also be sidelined as the Senate tries to pass an infrastructure plan and Biden’s social policy agenda, while the looming midterm elections threaten to make things steadily more fractious.

The crime reduction plan Biden unveiled last month puts the White House at the forefront of a delicate issue that has dogged him and the Democratic Party in the past and carries potential political consequences in the future.