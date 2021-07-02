State officials say more than 726,000 signed up for coronavirus vaccine lottery on first day

Only people who are fully vaccinated are eligible. People are considered fully vaccinated once they have received two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson immunization.

At the end of Thursday, 681,660 people 18 and older had signed up for a chance to win one of five $1 million prizes, the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said Friday. Another 44,482 people ages 12 to 17 had signed up for a chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants. People can enter until Aug. 19.

Who doesn’t want a million dollars? State officials say the first day of signups saw more than 726,000 people enter the VaxMillions Giveaway lottery that is offering hefty prizes to spur even more people to get their coronavirus vaccine shots.

A drawing for one cash prize and one scholarship grant will be held weekly for five weeks into late August. The deadline to enter the first drawing is July 22. The drawing will be held July 26. The winner will be announced July 29.

While the final signup deadline is Aug. 19, it’s better to sign up earlier. That’s because entries submitted for earlier drawings will qualify for all later drawings. That means, for example, a person who enters by the deadline for the first drawing will have five chances, while a person who enters by the second drawing will have four chances, and so on.

Residents can enroll in the lottery at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. Residents without Internet access, or those needing assistance, can call 211. Call takers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

The state is a national leader in vaccinations, with more than 4.2 million people fully vaccinated. But Governor Baker announced the lottery in mid-June, hoping to spur even more people to step up.

The vaccine lottery offers better odds of winning a million dollars than popular state lottery games. And the odds are even better of winning the $300,000 scholarship grants.

