West Nile virus detected in Massachusetts for first time this year

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year, state public health officials said.

The virus was confirmed Thursday in a mosquito sample collected on June 29 in Medford, according to a statement from the state Department of Public Health.

No human or animal cases of West Nile or eastern equine encephalitis have been detected in the state yet this year and there is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with the finding.