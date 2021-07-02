ISO New England: Reliable power system is a necessity, not a luxury

The op-ed “Why Massachusetts is in a bind on emissions goals” (BostonGlobe.com, June 25) is littered with assertions that demand rebuttal, and it distorts ISO New England’s efforts to ensure reliable electricity during the transition to a clean energy future.

For more than a decade, ISO New England has been working to integrate clean and renewable energy, including solar, wind, and battery storage, onto the power system and into the wholesale electricity marketplace. ISO New England is the nation’s first grid operator to connect an offshore wind farm to the regional system. More than 90 percent of newly proposed projects are renewable resources or battery storage. The wind power that has been built participates in the wholesale electricity markets, while behind-the-meter solar, energy-efficiency, and other demand-reducing resources are playing an increased role.