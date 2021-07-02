For Ramona Cooper, who loved the ocean, from a Winthrop neighbor who never got the chance to meet her

I’m writing this small tribute to Ramona Cooper, who lived right around the corner from me on Winthrop Beach, a place she was glad to call home. She loved her ocean view.
I never met her, but I read in an article in the Metro section (“Murdered residents public servants,” June 30) that she lived nearby on Winthrop Shore Drive. The article mentioned that she felt so happy finding a home so close to the beautiful Atlantic.
I understand so well how she felt. It is such a privilege and joy to wake up in the morning to hear the sound of gulls overhead and see the sun dazzling off of the big blue body of water before you.
Advertisement
But on the morning I write this, that sight filled me only with sadness, not awe. While I can continue to enjoy my view, my neighbor Ramona was robbed of that joy. She was felled by an act of hate on Saturday. She met an untimely and cruel end at the hands of a gunman with “hate in his heart.”
My neighbor Ramona, you deserved many more sunrises and sunsets on your beloved beach. I am so sorry that you, a proud Air Force veteran, mother, and grandmother, will not be here to enjoy them.
Nancy O’Malley
Winthrop