For Ramona Cooper, who loved the ocean, from a Winthrop neighbor who never got the chance to meet her

I’m writing this small tribute to Ramona Cooper, who lived right around the corner from me on Winthrop Beach, a place she was glad to call home. She loved her ocean view.

I never met her, but I read in an article in the Metro section (“Murdered residents public servants,” June 30) that she lived nearby on Winthrop Shore Drive. The article mentioned that she felt so happy finding a home so close to the beautiful Atlantic.

Ramona Cooper (Massachusetts District Attorney's Office via AP) Associated Press

I understand so well how she felt. It is such a privilege and joy to wake up in the morning to hear the sound of gulls overhead and see the sun dazzling off of the big blue body of water before you.