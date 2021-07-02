‘Tantrum’ is far too strong a word to describe city councilor’s stance on budget

What a poor choice, in your June 25 editorial (“Healey shouldn’t allow City Council’s power grab onto ballot”), to call certain Boston city councilors’ criticisms of Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s budget a “massive council tantrum” and then hyperlink the phrase “council tantrum” in the online edition to an article titled “Campbell blasts Janey’s budget, says she will vote ‘no,’ ” featuring a photograph of City Councilor Andrea Campbell.

None of the comments by the councilors quoted in the linked article rise to anything near a “tantrum”; rather, they are measured criticisms leveled by fully adult officials. Further, to associate “tantrum” with Campbell specifically is infantilizing and gross; she said nothing to deserve such an insult.