The trouble with independence

A radical autonomy has turned America into a country with less pluribus and more unum, with fewer bridges and more ramparts. Fifteen months of semi-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic may have hardened us further into our personal bunkers. But if we forget how much we need one another, we all lose.

This weekend, Americans will honor the day our forefathers threw off the colonial yoke of the British and began our experiment in self-governance. Of course we should celebrate: Freedom is a foundational requisite for all our inalienable rights. But is it possible we’ve taken the cult of independence too far?

Few things better illustrate the truth of our reciprocity than the pandemic. The coronavirus has paid little heed to political affiliation or region, and to fight it we need everyone in the game. But our don’t-tread-on-me independence has led to flouting of mask mandates, violent conflicts between rights and responsibilities, and deep distrust of authority on both ends of the political spectrum. None of that is helpful in containing the pandemic, and the United States now holds a shameful record of deaths per capita, glaring among the developed countries.

As with a deadly virus, environmental disaster also knows no boundaries. Raging fires in the West send their ash and toxic gases into the lungs of New Englanders. Droughts, floods, and hurricanes thousands of miles away can lead to instability, refugees, and resource wars that ensnare American security interests. One individual choice to drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee — or even to chop down the trees on one’s own property — contributes to everyone’s climate crisis.

The ethic of self-reliance is deeply engrained in the American character. A survey by the Pew Research Center compared views in the United States and Europe, asking what is more important in society: that everyone be free to pursue their life goals without interference from the government or that the state play an active role to guarantee that no one is in need? In the United States, 58 percent chose individual liberty over state support. Respondents in every European country overwhelmingly held the opposite view.

Americans also believe by large majorities that we are masters of our own fates. This leads some people to conclude that success is earned, so failure or poverty must be as well. And if people deserve their poverty, why is it the state’s responsibility to soften the blow? Why not allow successful individuals to accrue more and more wealth at the expense of the less fortunate — or more dependent — in our midst? These views may be unspoken, but they undergird policy choices that create wide gulfs of income inequality that other countries would find alarming.

This wealth gap is not just unfair, it’s un-American. The US Constitution, after all, authorizes Congress to “provide for the general Welfare,” not just the welfare of the .01 percent of the population that now controls almost 90 percent of the nation’s wealth. Why should Jeff Bezos pay almost nothing in federal taxes when we all paid for the roads his ubiquitous Amazon trucks use to make his billions?

In a self-reliant culture, meaning and responsibility reside with the individual rather than the group. For years, social scientists have been tracking a growing detachment among Americans from communitarian institutions, whether it be the church, the union hall, or the bowling league. Lack of civic engagement, and the associated lack of trust in authority and one another, is at near-record levels. The irony is that what some see as liberating anti-authoritarianism can create the very conditions — fear and division — that lead to authoritarian governments.

Nothing exists in a vacuum. The truth is that everything we do — even every thought we think — has a ripple effect on others. We need some more humility, acknowledging how much we depend on one another to build our roads, teach our children, and heal our wounds. So let’s proudly fly the Stars and Stripes this weekend, and add the rainbow pride flag, the first responders appreciation flag, and that Earth Day flag with its floating blue globe. Let’s salute the spirits of tolerance and unity that are also part of the American character. We’ll celebrate our 244th birthday with a cake big enough for us all.

