Home of the Week: For $469,000, a shipshape Kingston antique with a nautical past

Year built: 1770; additions since

Square feet: 2,326

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $6,514 (2021)

A piece of Kingston’s nautical history, 170 Main St. was originally known as the Captain Nehemiah Drew House, named for the master of a sailing vessel.

The Gambrel Cape’s white front stands out with a red ledged and braced door, which opens into the front entry, currently a music nook. The slightly bow-shaped doorway leading into the 205-square-foot living room is a reference to the captain, who built the home. Wide pine floors sit under three large windows, and a working wood-burning fireplace, one of three in the home, features an intricately carved mantel. Recessed lighting gives the home a modern edge.

Advertisement

Steps away is the family room, once the kitchen, with a teal accent wall. The working brick fireplace with the bread oven built into the hearth is a historic holdover. A wood beam painted teal bisects the room, cascading down the wall, while decorative roping along the chair rail is a nod to the home’s nautical history. Two 9-over-9 windows face the backyard, while a small window sits nearby for an extra punch of natural light.

One of the coziest places in the home, the 133-square-foot den, has two 12-over-12 windows and built-in cabinetry underneath a cove that brings the height in that section of the room to 10 feet.

The first-floor bathroom, found off the den, combines crisp white bead-board wainscoting and tile and rich green walls. There’s built-in shelving, a jetted tub, and two windows with shutters. A three-bulb light fixture over the mirror hangs beside another shelf.

The dining area, found off the family room, accommodates a table for eight in front of four nearly floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the deck and backyard. Slate blue walls complement ceramic tile flooring the color of brick, and only a peninsula separates the dining area from the kitchen. In the latter, a stainless-steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator provide modern amenities, but the white custom wood cabinetry dates to when the kitchen addition was built in 1978. There’s plentiful counter space under recessed lighting, and a window over the sink reveals a blooming rhododendron outside.

Advertisement

Back in the family room, a doorway leads to the knotty-pine stairwell. Slightly steeper than a typical stairway, it features a rope instead of a handrail. The steps turn the corner onto the upstairs landing, with the primary bedroom straight ahead. The 186-square-foot space has ample storage thanks to double closets, and a single beam bifurcates the room between two windows. The space is home to the property’s third working wood-burning fireplace.

A second door opens into an 87-square-foot space the floor plans call a den. The home’s final two bedrooms and bath radiate off this space. The second serves as an office and has built-in storage, two windows, a double-door closet, and two alcoves. The third bedroom, a turret-style space added in the 1880s, offers a built-in corner bookshelf and brightly painted wood-paneled walls. The chalkboard and a ceiling painted to look like a sky (including a cloud shaped like a gummy bear) provide plenty of character, as does the 12-foot ceiling, which adds to the castle-like ambiance.

In the bathroom, one finds ceramic tile flooring, a granite sink, a cabinet, a three-bulb light fixture, and a barn door-style mirror. There’s a shower, additional storage, and a window overlooking the patio.

Advertisement

Back on the first floor, a door from the family room leads to the unfinished basement, a combination of dirt and cement flooring that follows the contour of the house.

A door in the dining area exits to the curved brick patio, a beautiful outdoor area with blooming roses and custom-made window boxes. That patio is also the path to the deck, which wraps around a screen porch. The backyard slopes upward to shrubs and the driveway. A large paved area at the driveway’s end provides 10 uncovered parking spaces. A fieldstone wall encloses a planting bed and extends around the home’s perimeter.

The detached two-car garage offers a side entrance that leads up to a 473-square-foot unheated bonus room, a rec space featuring a skylight and a double closet, as well as two other small rooms.

A shed sits on the half-acre property, which is surrounded by mature trees and dense woods not far from the Jones River.

Lauren Mello, broker/owner of Advocate Realty Associates in Kingston has the listing.

See more photos of the home below:

This upstairs bathroom offers built-in storage. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The home has wide-plank pine flooring. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The screen porch is next to a wide brick patio in the backyard. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The property comes with a shed and a garage with finished living space. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The expansive side yard. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

This bath, one of two full ones in the home, has a jetted tub. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The bonus space above the garage is large but unheated. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

One of the secondary bedrooms has a chalkboard. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The kitchen offers a peninsula and a ceramic tile floor the color of brick. Casey Rhoades/Homesnappers.com

A welcome pop of color in the cozy family room. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

A fireplace with a white wooden mantel is the focal point of the living room. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

The main entrance is used as a music nook. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

The kitchen cabinets are white, and the appliances are stainless steel. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

The home office/bedroom with a desk nestled between two windows. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

The home sits on a half acre. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

In this bedroom, the ceiling is painted to mimic the sky. Casey Rhoades/Homesnappers.com

The view of the home from the driveway. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

The dining area is open to the kitchen and has a door to the brick patio. Casey Rhoades/Housenappers.com

The home has a bulkhead to the cellar. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The owner bedroom has a working wood-burning fireplace. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The den features 12-over-12 windows flanked by built-ins. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

The expansive brick patio is next to a screen porch. Casey Rhoades/Housesnappers.com

Take the virtual tour.

Megan Johnson can be reached at megansarahjohnson@gmail.com. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.