After all we’ve been through, baseball is really helping the recovery, and other thoughts

Focusing on my New York Post sports, some words from TV got my attention. Young NESN sideline reporter Jahmai Webster was leading into a pregame segment about the Sox going back to the West Coast for the first time in two years, after playing to full houses at Fenway for the past week. He spoke of how it felt like things were getting back to normal and said, “Baseball is healing. Just like nature is healing.’'

• Sitting in my second-floor home office early Thursday afternoon, I was thumbing through seven daily newspapers (the ultimate sign that you are old) and had NESN’s Sox pregame show on in the background. The scalding hot Red Sox were getting ready to beat the stuffing out of the Royals again.

“That’s it!” I said, sitting up, suddenly locked in.

Webster put words to what I’ve been feeling, maybe what some of you are feeling, too.

We have lived through a horrible 16 months. We are in the middle of our cherished summer holiday weekend. And like an old best friend – someone with whom you speak a language that only two people understand – baseball is back and (take it away, James Earl Jones) “it reminds us of all that once was good and it could be again.”

It helps that the Red Sox are having one of those magical seasons – like the summer of ’75 when Lynn and Rice were rookies and Fiedler was playing the esplanade.

Here in the summer of 2021, as COVID slowly fades, the Celtics and Bruins are out of season, we can only talk Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones for so many hundreds of hours, and the daily narrative of the local baseball team feels real and relevant again. Dave O’Brien and Joe Castiglione are the late-night soundtrack of summer, just as when Ned Martin and Ken Coleman talked us to sleep when the Sox were on the coast all those years ago.

Baseball helped our region recover from the pandemic of 1918 when the Red Sox and Cubs got special dispensation to play a World Series in early September. FDR’s famous “Green Light Letter’' to baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis suggested that it was “best for the country to keep baseball going” during World War II. Every American born after 1990 remembers George Bush’s defiant first pitch strike when the World Series came to Yankee Stadium after 9/11. Now this. The 2021 Red Sox have given our region something to watch and talk about as we made our way back.

“Baseball may be the medicine for the masses,’' said Dr. Franklin Zimmerman, a New York cardiologist. “But for each fan it provides a personal prescription that can be filled as needed.’'

Love that. MLB as CVS.

• Chaim Bloom on Alex Cora: “His ability to communicate and motivate is up there with anyone who does this job. He sees things in the game in ways that almost nobody does. I love working with a guy who is such a baseball rat. He loves everything about this game and it shows in everything he does. You can see it in our dugout. Players are talking baseball. They are watching the game and guys can learn things even when they’re not playing. The atmosphere in that dugout should help us over a long season.”

It’s a little scary that Bloom was close to hiring Sam Fuld before going back to Cora.

• Ime Udoka seems like a solid hire, but must the Celtics insist that he was their “first choice?’' It’s quite OK if he wasn’t. Same with Brad Stevens taking over as basketball boss. Few believe this was the master plan. It’s not necessary to pretend it was.

• At what point, precisely, did every big leaguer who reaches on a base hit become obligated to turn and wave to his teammates in the dugout?

• Quiz: (from Joel Sherman of the NY Post): Six active players who have appeared in a game this season and have at least 5,000 career plate appearances have a career batting average of .300 or better. Name them. (answer below).

• Count me as unaware that a positive test for marijuana gets you kicked off our Olympic team. According to the New York Times, this is what happened to America’s best women’s sprinter, Sha‘Carri Richardson.

• Speaking of female US Olympic candidates, there’s a lot of noise about hammer thrower Gwen Berry who dissed our national anthem at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon. Get used to it, people. American sprinters John Carlos and Tommy Smith protested with defiant gloved fists during the anthem when they were on the medal platform in Mexico City in 1968. They were sent home from the games, but today there is a statue honoring their protest at San Jose State, their alma mater. The Olympics have always been an outlet for protest. Remember America’s boycott of the Moscow Olympics in 1980?

• Scottie Pippen, the guy who pouted and sat because Phil Jackson didn’t call his number at the end of a playoff game, is selling a book and telling folks Jackson called a play for Toni Kukoc because Jackson is racist. In “The Last Dance” Pippen rejected a chance to say he’d do things differently if had a do-over from that moment. He also told us that he waited to rehab during the season because he didn’t want to ruin his summer vacation after surgery.

• When folks rush to put Jake deGrom into the Hall of Fame, remind them that’s early. In eight seasons, deGrom is 77-53 with a lot of hardware. In five seasons in the 1960s, Denny McLain went 108-51, won two Cys, one MVP, and had back-to-back seasons of 31-6 and 24-9 with 51 complete games. McLain pitched in only ten seasons, going 131-91, and never got a sniff of Cooperstown.

• It amuses me when Jerry Remy pokes fun at his own playing career. Very humble of him. The fact is that Remy was a career .275 hitter over ten seasons and was an American League All Star in 1978. He stole a lot of bases, rarely struck out, and in the biggest game of his life – the one-game playoff between the Sox and Yankees in ’78 – Remy hit a double and a single off Hall of Famer Rich Gossage in the eighth and ninth innings respectively.

• Garrett Richards cheats for 9 years, gets told he can’t cheat anymore, plays the victim, and Sox pink hatters have a parade for him after a five-run, 11-hit, 5.2 inning outing that gave him an 8.30 ERA in his last five starts. Richards’s friend and teammate Hunter Renfroe said, “I think it’s all in Garrett’s head. He doesn’t believe in himself.’'

• Wishing Glen Ordway all the best in retirement. He was a radio force in our town for a half century. But don’t forget that Guy Mainella (“Calling All Sports”) started sports radio in Boston and that Eddie Andelman was first to make it an art form. Talking about the history of rock and roll, John Lennon once said, “Before Elvis, there was nothing.’’ In Boston sports radio, before Guy and Eddie, there was nothing.

• Meanwhile, WEEI should take a run at Gary Tanguay and Chris Gasper for afternoon drive time.

• As a qualified political candidate, Herschel Walker makes Bobby Valentine look like Abraham Lincoln.

• Feels like it’s been a good half-hour since Megan Rapinoe did anything to call attention to herself.

• C.C. Sabathia’s “Till the End,” looks like a must-read. Sabathia will be in the Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible and his autobiography bravely addresses his lifelong bout with alcoholism, which reached a critical mass while he was pitching for the Yankees in 2015.

• Loved seeing “Frates” on the back of all jerseys for the St. John’s Prep baseball team when it beat Lincoln-Sudbury in the Division I North final Monday. It’s an homage to the late, great Pete Frates, who starred at Prep and BC before he changed the world with his brave battle against ALS.

• The 36th annual Sports Museum Celebrity Golf Classic takes place Monday, Aug. 9 at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. Winners of the double shotgun tourney will be awarded the Yewcic Cup Trophy in honor of the late former Patriot, Tom Yewcic. For information, contact Maria Kangas (mkangas@sportsmuseum.org).

• Kudos to folks at Willowbend for a $20,000 donation in honor of the late Myra Kraft to the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod and the Cape Wellness Collaborative.

• A celebration of long time Holy Cross broadcaster Bob Fouracre’s life will take place Sunday, July 25 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Northboro. All are welcome. Fouracre called HC football and basketball games for 48 years of his 57 year career.

Quiz Answer: Michel Cabrera, Jose Altuve, Mike Trout, Joey Votto, Charlie Blackmon, Buster Posey (Michael Brantley went into the weekend with a career average of .299).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.