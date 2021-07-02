Already a winner off the court, Needham boys’ volleyball tops Lincoln-Sudbury to net the ultimate prize

On Friday afternoon, with the bleachers on the one side of the Needham High gymnasium nearly full, coach, player, and the rest of the Rockets experienced the payoff for their persistence — as state champions.

They spoke up, helping to spearhead a campaign that prompted the state association in mid-March to reverse its initial decision to not extend the postseason beyond sectional play.

NEEDHAM — Needham boys’ volleyball coach Dave Powell and senior captain Owen Fanning were determined to still be playing in mid- to late June, when an MIAA-sponsored state tournament was in question.

The Rockets capped an immaculate season, beating Lincoln-Sudbury in the state final, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23 and cementing a 22-0 record. They forged a spring run for the ages, going 66-0 across every set, and soaked up the glory of a hard-fought championship.

Advertisement

“It’s even better than any year in the past where we’ve gone far in the playoffs,” Fanning said. “We didn’t know [the state tournament] was going happen. That was always kind of a last-ditch effort we put together. But you have faith, and we kept working, put in the effort anyway, and it paid off.”

Needham opened in the same attacking fashion it has all season, taking an 11-2 lead in the first set and never looking back. Though the Warriors (13-7) eventually found their footing, they couldn’t stop the 6-foot-7-inch Fanning and 6-4 Ben Putnam, whose kills echoed through the gym like July 4 fireworks.

Lincoln-Sudbury held a brief 2-1 edge in the second set, but in the third the Warriors really applied pressure, surging to a 16-13 lead, then 22-20 to put Needham’s unblemished set streak in jeopardy.

But the Rockets stayed focused on the next point and the bigger picture.

“We just wanted to win,” Powell said. “If we won 3-0 or 3-2, [it didn’t matter] as long as we won.”

Advertisement

“It’s a cool stat to have in our bag, but ultimately I think the trophy’s more important,” Fanning added.

Putnam, a junior captain, logged a team-high 13 kills and 9 digs to go with 2 assists and a block.

“Our motto this year was just to go at teams,” he said. “We don’t stop going until that last point is scored . . . our team goes hard until the very last whistle.”

Fanning added 10 kills, and sophomore Raymond Weng dished out 37 assists. When Fanning’s team was on the ropes, the senior captain stepped up with some eye-popping leaps and acrobatic saves.

“In basketball, with 10 seconds on the shot clock, you need a guy to put the ball in the hoop,” Powell said,” and same thing in volleyball. You need a guy to set when it hits the fan a little bit, and today it was Owen Fanning. He just came through for us big.”

Ryan Maier (8 kills), Will Ginand (7 kills), Jack Braverman (6 kills, 5 digs) and Sebastian Frankel (27 assists) paced Lincoln-Sudbury. The match felt unique for Warriors coach Elizabeth McClung, who returned to Needham’s gym for the first time in “a while” after coaching the Rockets from 1992-1999.

McClung said her team was undone by its slow start. But she was proud of how the Warriors fought in the latter stages.

“I think [the Rockets] were getting a little bit of a challenge, which was good,” she said. “That was satisfying, that we were able to start playing some ball like I knew we could, and they finally started performing the way that we had hoped to. It was just . . . we ran out of time.”

Advertisement

In front of a packed gymnasium and a roaring crowd, the Rockets finally got to cherish the energy of a state championship game that was more than two years in the making.

“That atmosphere at the end and the joy on the kids’ faces — not just here, but in lacrosse, and tennis and all sports — this is why we stood our ground,” Powell said. “To think [a state tournament] wasn’t going to happen, and then to fight and have it happen — it feels really good.”