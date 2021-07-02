Andy Murray put in a lot of preparatory work and then lost and he wonders if it’s worth it

“There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and, ultimately, didn’t play how I would want and expect. And it’s like: Is it worth it?” Murray said. “Is all of that training and everything that you’re doing in the gym — unless you’re able to, like, practice and improve your game and get matches and continue [to] get a run of tournaments — is it worth all of the work that you’re doing?”

And still, after a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 loss at Center Court to No. 10 seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday night, Murray was left asking himself a rather glum question.

WIMBLEDON — Andy Murray was pleased to be back playing singles at Wimbledon after a four-year absence, pleased to make it through three matches this week without any new injuries and pleased to be playing in front of raucous crowds.

And then he offered an answer. Sort of.

Advertisement

“There is part of me that feels like, yes, it is, because I had great memories and stuff from this event and [played] in some brilliant atmosphere,” Murray said. “But then, also, I finished the match tonight and I’m saying to my team ... ‘I’m just not happy with how I played.’”

The 34-year-old Murray recently returned to the tour after a three-month absence because of a groin problem, just the latest in a series of injuries.

Most serious was the bad hip that wound up requiring two operations. That is why he hadn’t played singles at the All England Club since 2017, a year after he won his second title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The first, famously, came in 2013, making him Britain’s first male champion there in 77 years.

Murray opened this trip to Wimbledon with a four-set victory over 24th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, then needed five sets to edge Oscar Otte.

Advertisement

He did not manage to put up nearly as much of a fight against Shapovalov, a 22-year-old lefthander from Canada who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

“Unless me and my team can find a way of keeping me on the court for a consistent period of time and allow me to practice the way that I need to to compete with these guys,” Murray said, “then that’s when the discussions about what I do next will come in, because I have genuinely put a lot into this to get to this point.”

In other matches Friday, Madison Keys advanced to the fourth round by beating No. 13-seeded Elise Mertens, 7-5, 6-3.

Keys, seeded 23rd, hit 29 winners to nine for Mertens. The victory was her third this year against a top-20 foe.

Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios produced quite the crowd pleaser in their first mixed doubles match together.

There were long rallies, spectacular winners, on-court banter, and one expletive-laden tirade from Kyrgios toward the chair umpire on No. 2 Court.

And in the end, a hard-earned win over Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Kyrgios argued loudly with the umpire after the glamour duo went down an early break in the third set, apparently unhappy about an earlier late call from a line judge. But they quickly broke back and saved two break points at 5-5 — the second when the 41-year-old Williams hit a lob over Krajicek.

Advertisement

They clinched the win when Santamaria hit a lunging forehand long.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion but lost in the second round this week. Kyrgios is into the third round.

Sebastian Korda’s Wimbledon debut is heading into a second week.

The rising American, playing on Center Court for the first time, advanced to the fourth round by beating Britain’s Daniel Evans, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

At age 20, Korda is the fifth man in the past decade to make the fourth round in his Wimbledon debut. His opponent Monday will be No. 25-seeded Karen Khachanov.

Korda is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, and the brother of golfers Nelly and Jessica Korda. Nelly won her first major title last week and is the first American in seven years to reach No. 1 in the women’s world rankings.

Novak Djokovic improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating qualifier Denis Kudla in the third round, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion.

He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win.

Djokovic had 28 unforced errors after committing only six in the second round. His opponent Monday will be No. 17-seeded Cristian Garín of Chile, who beat Pedro Martínez, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Advertisement

One point away from her biggest win at Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur knelt down at the back of Center Court and vomited.

Then she got back up and finished the job.

Jabeur came from a set down to beat former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, and reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time.

The Tunisian threw up before her first match point, then converted her second with a forehand winner and fell on her back on the grass. Jabeur reached the quarterfinals of last year’s Australian Open but said this was the best day of her career.

___