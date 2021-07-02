Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer placed on MLB administrative leave after assault allegations surface

She said in the filing that Bauer strangled her until she lost consciousness, and punched her multiple times.

In a request for a restraining order granted Monday, the woman claims the consensual encounters turned violent and resulted in trauma to her head and face.

Major League Baseball is placing Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave as the league investigates allegations that Bauer assaulted a woman during two separate sexual encounters.

The Washington Post reported that the police department in Pasadena, Calif., is investigating the assault claims.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

“Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications,” Fetterolf said. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”0

On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bauer was still on track to make his next start, scheduled for Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

“As of now, we’re kind of in the middle of letting the commissioner’s office, Major League Baseball, handle this,” Roberts said Thursday. “It’s in their hands right now, and right now, our direction was to just move forward and not do anything as far as the player or Trevor, so our plan is he is gonna start on Sunday.”

Now that Bauer has been placed on leave, he will not play.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

