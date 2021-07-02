Game 83: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and pregame notes

The degree of difficulty rises on Friday for the Red Sox, who open a holiday weekend series in Oakland with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound.

After sweeping both the last-place Royals and the fourth-place Yankees in their last two series, the Red Sox now take on the second-place Athletics, who are a game-and-a-half behind the Astros in the AL West. The fourth-place Angels await the Red Sox on Monday.

The A’s have not been playing well, however. An 8-3 loss on Thursday to the Rangers gave them eight losses in their past 12 games.