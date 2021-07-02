Game 83: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and pregame notes

The degree of difficulty rises on Friday for the Red Sox, who open a holiday weekend series in Oakland with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound.
After sweeping both the last-place Royals and the fourth-place Yankees in their last two series, the Red Sox now take on the second-place Athletics, who are a game-and-a-half behind the Astros in the AL West. The fourth-place Angels await the Red Sox on Monday.
The A’s have not been playing well, however. An 8-3 loss on Thursday to the Rangers gave them eight losses in their past 12 games.
“We haven’t played great,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We haven’t played our best the last 10 days or so.”
Lineups
RED SOX (51-31): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.83 ERA)
ATHLETICS (48-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Frankie Montas (7-7, 4.72 ERA)
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Montas: Bogaerts 1-4, Chavis 2-3, Devers 2-3, Gonzalez 2-4, Martinez 2-6, Renfroe 0-3, Santana 4-7, Vázquez 0-2
Athletics vs. Rodriguez: Andrus 4-9, Brown 0-1, Chapman 4-10, Garcia 0-2, Kemp 1-2, Laureano 0-5, Lowrie 3-12, Moreland 1-5, Murphy 1-3, Olson 1-5, Pinder 4-13
Stat of the day: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers leads MLB in RBIs with 69 and is second in extra-base hits with 45.
Notes: Montas, 28, has never beaten the Red Sox, going 0-1 with a 1.13 ERA in three games, only one of which has been a start. ... Montas lost his last two starts, including June 21 at Texas, when he allowed eight runs in 5 ⅔ innings. He bounced back with a solid effort in San Francisco last Saturday, limiting the Giants to two runs in five innings in a 6-5 Oakland loss. ... Rodriguez has gone 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA in seven career starts against the A’s. ... The seven-game winning streak is Boston’s second-longest of the season after a nine-gamer in April.
