It’s a first: Dover-Sherborn girls’ lacrosse reigns in Division 2

The Raiders advanced to the Division 2 East semifinals in both 2018 and 2019. On Saturday, D-S captured its first sectional title. And now, the Raiders have their first state title after outlasting Bromfield, 12-10, Friday in the rain at Littleton Middle School.

LITTLETON — Upon her hire as coach in 2018, Erin Massimi knew the Dover-Sherborn girls’ lacrosse program was on the precipice of greatness. The former Westwood High star believed she had the chance to build toward something special.

“I knew they were talented the minute I saw them,” Massimi said of her current seniors. “To see this be their last game together is a fairytale ending.”

Senior attack Kate Mastrobuono powered the Raiders (19-1) with six goals, including four in the first half. Olivia Kehoe had four goals and Izzy Katter three for the Trojans (18-1), who nearly erased a 12-6 deficit but came up short.

Bromfield flew out to a 4-1 lead thanks to Katter and Kehoe’s firepower, but the Raiders responded with an extended 8-1 run to build a 6-4 edge through one and 9-5 cushion at halftime.

Mastrobuono was the maestro orchestrating it all, waiting patiently behind the net, beating her defender 1 on 1, and finishing in rhythm by shooting over and around the Trojans. She adjusted seamlessly to a lefty goalie and was very deliberate about when to shoot and when to pass.

“For Kate to come out and continue to grind, continue to come up with loose balls and put the ball in the back of the net, we knew she was capable of it, and luckily she was able to do it today,” Massimi said.

Fellow seniors Hope Shue, Amelia Novitch, Lily Thompson, and Annie Parizeau were instrumental in the second half, collectively excelling on the draw and all over the field. D-S extended its lead to 12-6 through three, but Bromfield never relented.

Katter and Kehoe both delivered, then Virginia Tech-bound Izzy Planchet scored back-to-back goals for the Trojans to slice the deficit to 12-10 with 52 seconds left. Bromfield had all the momentum, yet it simply ran out of time as D-S goalie Kathryn Mahoney came up with timely saves and found herself at the bottom of a pig-pile moments later.

Bromfield coach Dave Planchet called the season “magic” and said he reminded his players that it’s OK to be disappointed but they shouldn’t be sad.

“They’ve turned the program around,” Planchet said of the seniors. “The best part about it, that most people don’t see, is that there are a lot of young kids going around [the town of] Harvard now wanting to be like those kids.”

Despite a valiant effort, the Trojans came up just short, falling by the same score as they did to Norwell in the state final game in 2018. Dover-Sherborn simply had too many weapons, too much poise, and too much Mastrobuono.

After both the D-S boys (D3) and the Westwood girls (D1) won the night prior, the Raider girls kept the momentum rolling for the Tri-Valley League.

“It means so much, especially with such a strong boys program throughout the years,” Mastrobuono said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment, after COVID, and with our senior class having a disrupted schedule. It’s just so amazing to finish the year like this.”

