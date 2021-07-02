Previously concussed Clint Frazier goes on injured list with vertigo

Given the starting left field job before spring training, Frazier slumped to a .186 average, five homers and 15 RBIs in 183 at-bats and lost playing time to 37-year-old Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar .

The 26-year-old left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning because of dizziness.

Clint Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with vertigo, three years after a concussion hampered him an entire season.

He sustained a concussion on Feb. 24, 2018, when he hit an outfield wall during a spring training game against Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Symptoms lingered and he was limited to 15 major league games and 54 in the minors.

Frazier said the following spring training he was over the concussion, declaring he felt “a difference in my quality of life” and that “you appreciate the things that are very simple tasks in life that get taken away from you whenever something happens.”

New York filled the roster spot with outfielder Tim Locastro, obtained a day earlier from Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis. The 28-year-old Locastro hit .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 118 at-bats this season.

Early-season Chicago star Yermín Mercedes sent to minors

The White Sox demoted slumping slugger Yermín Mercedes and recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte, putting the infielder in the majors after two Achilles tendon injuries and a stint with a local Missouri league.

Mercedes, 28, was one of baseball’s biggest surprises early in the season, batting .415 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games in April. In May, Mercedes angered manager Tony La Russa by homering on a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning of a game the White Sox led, 15-4. The rookie has struggled of late, hitting .150 (16 for 107) his last 31 games.

The 25-year-old Burger was selected by Chicago with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft out of Missouri State. He hit .322 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 42 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season. He was considered one of the team’s top prospects before he tore his left Achilles tendon during a spring training game in February 2018. The same injury happened again in the backyard of his home in May of that same year.

When the minor league season was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger decided to play in the O’Fallon, Missouri-based CarShield Collegiate League. The White Sox approved the plan, wanting to help Burger get some game action.

The AL Central leaders also expect to be without third baseman Yoán Moncada for their three-game series at Detroit after he left Thursday’s 8-5 victory over Minnesota with a bruised right hand.

Mets get Brandon Nimmo back after two months

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo hit leadoff and started in center field for the New York Mets in their Subway Series opener with the Yankees after missing two months because of a detached hand ligament. He hit .172 (5 for 29) with a double and no RBIs during a nine-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. New York also reinstated Marcus Stroman from the bereavement list. He is scheduled to start Saturday, when the Yankees start ace Gerrit Cole . . . Cleveland scratched third baseman José Ramírez shortly before its game against Houston because of a sore left elbow. The team said he was injured diving for a ball Thursday; he’d missed Wednesday’s game after fouling a ball off his left cheek. Eddie Rosario was also out after leaving Thursday’s game with right abdominal tightness, both on the same day outfielder Josh Naylor had surgery for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments sustained in his on-field collision Sunday . . . Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez will join Shohei Ohtani of the Angels, Trey Mancini of Baltimore, Pete Alonso of the Mets, and Trevor Story of host Colorado in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Pérez, a seven-time All-Star, entered Friday ninth in the AL with 19 home runs.