Red Sox minor-leaguers Triston Casas, Jack Lopez named to US baseball team for Olympics

However, Jarren Duran, who is expected to make his major league debut at some point this season, was not on the roster for Tokyo even though he helped the US qualify for the Olympics in June.

Darren Fenster, the Red Sox’ minor league outfield and base running coach, will serve as the third base coach for Team USA.

Red Sox minor league first baseman Triston Casas and utility player Jack Lopez were named on Friday to the United States baseball team’s 24-man roster for the Olympics.

According to a major league source, the decision not to include Duran on the team was from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The Red Sox would have been OK with him going, with the proviso that if they wanted to call him up, they could. With visa requirements and the logistical challenges of replacing a player, the US elected not to include Duran on the roster for the same reason that the team doesn’t feature members of MLB 40-man rosters: Duran is de facto big league depth at this point.

Casas is the Red Sox highest-ranked prospect at No. 30 in MLB.com’s latest rankings. He is hitting .275/.375/.413 with four home runs with the Double A Portland Sea Dogs this season. He was drafted 26th overall in the first round by the Sox in 2018.

Casas is familiar with international competition. He competed for Team USA in the 2017 Under-18 World Cup and was named MVP.

Lopez, who is playing in Triple A for the Red Sox, will serve in a utility role for the team. Fenster has coached in the Red Sox’ minor league system since 2013 and has been the team’s minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator since 2019.

USA Baseball is seeking its third gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer and first since 2000. Team USA will open the Olympic baseball tournament against Israel on Friday, July 30.

The final roster includes 12 pitchers and 12 position players.

Full US baseball roster

Infielders: Nick Allen (Oakland Athletics AA), Eddy Alvarez (Miami Marlins AAA), Triston Casas (Boston Red Sox AA), Todd Frazier, Jamie Westbrook (Milwaukee Brewers AAA).

Outfielders: Tyler Austin (Yokohama DeNA Baybears), Eric Filia (Seattle Mariners AAA), Patrick Kivlehan (San Diego Padres AAA), Bubba Starling (Kansas City AAA)

Utility: Jack Lopez (Boston Red Sox AAA)

Catchers: Tim Federowicz (Los Angeles Dodgers AAA), Mark Kolozsvary (Cincinnati Reds AA)

Pitchers: Shane Baz (Tampa Bay Rays AAA), Anthony Carter (Saraperos de Saltillo), Brandon Dickson (St. Louis Cardinals AAA), Anthony Gose (Cleveland Indians AAA), Edwin Jackson, Scott Kazmir (San Francisco Giants AAA), Nick Martinez (Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks), Scott McGough (Tokyo Yakult Swallows), David Robertson, Joe Ryan (Tampa Bay Rays AAA), Ryder Ryan (Texas Rangers AAA), Simeon Woods-Richardson (Toronto Blue Jays AA).

Coaching staff: Mike Scioscia (manager), Roly de Armas (bullpen coach), Darren Fenster (third base coach), Dave Wallace (pitching coach), Jerry Weinstein (first base coach), Ernie Young (hitting coach)

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.