On this trip to Columbus, the Revolution are looking to erase the memory of a difficult loss

On Saturday, the Revolution will have a chance for revenge when they face the Crew in the first game at Lower.Com Field (5 p.m., ESPN).

The last time the Revolution played in Columbus, they dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker in last season’s Eastern Conference final.

“Honestly, we remember that match,” said forward Gustavo Bou. “It was a final and we lost. But the nice thing in soccer is that you can get an opportunity for revenge quickly. Obviously, the circumstances aren’t the same but we remember that loss. Hopefully we can do things well in this game and get three points.”

The Revolution had their five-game win streak and six-game unbeaten streak snapped in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at FC Dallas. Despite the setback, New England still leads the Eastern Conference with 23 points and a 7-2-2 record.

Coach Bruce Arena was pleased with the 2-1 week and is confident in his team’s play heading into Saturday’s match.

“We played three games in a week and averaged two points a game,” said Arena. “If you did that over a season, you’d have 68 points as a team. That was not a bad week for our team. Two away games, I believe that’s correct, and one at home. That wasn’t the worst week, so I don’t think our guys are walking around with their heads in the sand. We’re ready for the next game and they’ll be ready to play on Saturday.”

It was also memorable week for a trio of Revolution players.

Midfielder Carlos Gil was named MLS Player of the Month after recording five assists in June. Goalkeeper Matt Turner was selected to the US men’s national team for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, while forward Tajon Buchanan will join Team Canada for the tournament.

Turner and Buchanan will leave the team following Saturday’s game and are slated to face each other in Gold Cup group play with both USA and Canada slotted in Group B.

“Yeah, we have a few giggles in the locker room, me and him, because we sit next to each other,” said Buchanan. “Yeah, I’m extremely looking forward to that game coming up against Matt and hopefully I can score on him.”

This will be the second meeting of the season between Columbus and New England. The Revolution won the first matchup on May 16 at Gillette Stadium on Adam Buksa’s go-ahead goal in the 86th minute.

The Revolution know the Crew will come out strong in the debut match at Lower.com Field. They expect a raucous crowd in a difficult environment.

“I think we still haven’t been able to do that on the road, enter a game focused from the very beginning in those first 15-20 minutes,” said Bou. “We know that those minutes will be tough in this game. We know they’re opening a new stadium with their fans and that’s going to be a plus for them so we have to be prepared. We have to do what we can to play our best and bring three points.”



