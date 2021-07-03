Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: This area led the pack with reports of swallow-tailed kites from Sandwich, Orleans, and Wellfleet, some or all of which may have been the same bird. A Mississippi kite was also seen at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth, where two blue grosbeaks continued to be observed. At Race Point in Provincetown, a little gull was present, where it was joined by a sandwich tern As many as five yellow-crowned night-herons were seen in the vicinity of Hallet’s Pond in Yarmouth Port, and another was observed at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Cummaquid. At Bells Neck in Harwich, there was a least bittern, and a black skimmer graced Popponesset Spit in Mashpee.

Despite the significant heat last week that may have kept many birders indoors, there were nonetheless interesting reports from a variety of localities.

Central and Western Mass.: Reports featured four sandhill cranes in Hardwick and a red-headed woodpecker in Uxbridge. There was a least bittern in Deerfield, a golden-winged warbler in Montague, four sandhill cranes in Worthington, two blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley, acadian flycatchers in Belchertown and Williamstown, three dickcisselsand a blue grosbeak in Southwick, and a least bittern at the Fannie Stebbins Refuge. In Westfield, a hooded warbler was located at the Grace Robson Wildlife Sanctuary. In Berkshire County, there was an acadian flycatcher and a Northern goshawk at Canoe Meadows in Pittsfield, a clay-colored sparrow at the Moran Wildlife Area in Windsor, and a continuing hooded warbler in New Marlborough.

Essex County: North of Boston, birders located a royal tern in Newburyport Harbor, a stilt sandpiper, a black skimmer, and a king rail at Plum Island, another royal tern in Rockport, and a very late harlequin duck at Straitsmouth in Rockport.

Greater Boston: There was a ruddy duck at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir and a late white-throated sparrow at the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston. At Great Meadows in Concord, a least bittern and an alder flycatcher were tallied.

Martha’s Vineyard: The area hosted five common ravens and a chuck-will’s-widow at Chappaquiddick.

Nantucket: A black-bellied whistling-duckcontinued to be observed at various locations on the island, along with a common raven, and a white-tailed tropicbird was well photographed offshore.

Norfolk County: A black vulture was spotted in Foxborough and acadian flycatchers were singing in the Blue Hills and at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Plymouth County and the South Coast: The area was highlighted by a ruff at Allens Pond and an out of season horned grebe in South Dartmouth, an American bittern and three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and a black tern in Scituate.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.