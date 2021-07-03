Boston’s public outdoor pools open for summer season

“It’s important that our residents can access cooling options in our neighborhoods throughout the summer,” Janey said. “We are looking forward to welcoming more people back to our pools along with offering an expanded menu of summer programming and activities for young people at the community centers.”

The Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and Mirabella Pool in the North End , will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, the statement said.

Public pools in Charlestown and the North End operated by the Boston Centers for Youth & Families opened for the summer on Saturday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement.

Despite rain and chilly weather Saturday, the two pools drew some hearty swimmers. “There mostly have been lap swimmers today so far,” Jeff Mackey, aquatic manager for BCYF, said in an e-mail to the Globe.

BCYF also runs several indoor pools. All of the city’s pools are operating temporarily on a reduced schedule, due to a lifeguard shortage, Janey’s office said.

The reduced hours will be in effect “until all vacancies are filled,” the statement said.

Pool-goers must register for swim time slots on BCYF’s website and answer COVID-19 screening questions while registering. Visitors at outdoor pools can attend no more than one session each day lasting one hour and 45 minutes, according to the statement.

An adult must accompany all children under 8 in the water and only three children under 12 are allowed per adult.

BCYF will not offer swim lessons this summer since they require instructors to maintain a close physical distance to students, the statement said.

Visitors must wear face coverings at indoor pools while they are not in the water. Face coverings are recommended for those at outdoor pools who have not been fully vaccinated, the statement said, and visitors must stay 3 feet apart from others around and inside the pool at all locations.

