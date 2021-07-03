Firefighter injured battling Dorchester house fire

Crews responded to 115 Adams St. around 11 a.m., the department tweeted. Flames had traveled through the first floor, second floor, and attic of the two-and-a-half story building.

A 2-alarm fire burned through a home in Dorchester Saturday morning, injuring a firefighter and sending one resident to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the single-family home when officials first arrived at the scene, Boston Fire spokesman Brian Alkins said.

“There weren’t any major challenges,” Alkins said. “The only issue was that the building was set back from the street on the hill a bit, so they couldn’t see [the home] right away.”

Advertisement

One person had been inside the building when the fire broke out and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Alkins said. A firefighter who sustained a minor injury was also taken to the hospital, he said.

Crews knocked down the flames within 30 to 40 minutes , and were at the scene for about two hours, Alkins said.

The home sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage, he said.

According to city assessing data, the home was built in 1925 and the total value for the property, including the land, is $390,200.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.