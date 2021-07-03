Former Dedham veteran’s agent/parking clerk indicted for alleged theft

He is due to be arraigned Wednesday, 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

William Aitken, 54, was indicted by Norfolk County grand jury on 12 counts, including multiple charges of larceny of $1,200 or less, prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.

A former veterans agent and parking clerk for the town of Dedham is facing a dozen charges of larceny, forgery and other violations for allegedly stealing money intended to help veterans, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office announced.

Aitken was charged after a “long and multi-layered investigation” that started at the end of 2019, Morrissey said in a statement.

Aitken allegedly stole “resources meant for veterans while serving in that position, stealing parking receipts, and other charges related to his employment,” according to the statement.

Separately, the town of Dedham issued a statement on the indictment of “a former town employee,” but did not identify Aitken by name.

In 2019, town staff identified discrepancies in donations to the veteran’s department and notified the town manager’s office, the statement said. An internal audit was conducted and Dedham police notified. An administrative hearing was held and the employee was placed on paid administrative leave. The employee was later terminated, the statement said.

Town Manager Leon Goodwin said the town also took steps to safeguard the protection of funds.

“It is unfortunate that donations to our veteran population were not properly handled in accordance with our policies and standards,” he said in the statement. “With the help of a third-party auditing firm, we have conducted an internal audit and have developed stronger controls that have been put in place to protect the town from this happening in the future.”





