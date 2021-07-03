Group called ‘Rise of the Moors’ broadcasted live from standoff

In videos posted to Instagram, men dressed in military gear displayed firearms and stood in the highway. State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said long guns and handguns were visible.

The confrontation ended peacefully before noon Saturday with the arrest of 11 men, State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said during a news conference.

A group that calls itself the “Rise of the Moors” broadcasted live Saturday on social media channels during a standoff with police on Interstate 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham.

Two men displayed a red flag with a green star in the middle. The men told authorities they are residents of Rhode Island, said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at the news conference. She said authorities are looking into the accuracy of that claim.

The group’s website describes its organization as a collective of “Moorish Americans,” and its members believe they are the “original sovereigns of this land — America.”

Mason declined to identify the group during the news conference, but noted the organization had shared information with the public on social media.

In the Instagram videos, a man who appeared to be a leader of the group spoke on his cellphone to an unidentified law enforcement officer, using the speaker phone. The member of the group described himself as a US Marine Corps veteran who served for four years and said the “Rise of the Moors” are not anti-government.

“We’re not going to threaten you guys, we’re not going to coerce you guys we’re not going to make you guys feel threatened in any type of way,” the apparent leader said.

During his phone conversation, the apparent leader said his men grabbed weapons Saturday morning on I-95 when they were approached by law enforcement because they felt threatened. The apparent leader asked to be served a summons, saying law enforcement officials could deliver the summons to a table that he offered to set up in the middle of the highway.

He expressed concern about being arrested and fingerprinted, which he described as a form of self-incrimination. He said he and his men wanted to go home.

“I want my men to be safe, alive, keep and bear their arms,” he said.

















