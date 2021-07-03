I-95 shut down, two suspects arrested in standoff

Interstate 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham is shut down due to a standoff between police and armed individuals, according to State Police.

The investigation started at 2 a.m. Saturday morning due to a traffic stop where eight suspects refused to put down their weapons and provide their information, according to State Police.

Massachusetts State Police said around 6 a.m. that two suspects have been arrested and taken into custody on North Ave, Wakefield, but that the situation was ongoing with remaining members of the group.