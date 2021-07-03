I-95 shut down, two suspects arrested in standoff

Interstate 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham is shut down due to a standoff between police and armed individuals, according to State Police.
The investigation started at 2 a.m. Saturday morning due to a traffic stop where eight suspects refused to put down their weapons and provide their information, according to State Police.
Massachusetts State Police said around 6 a.m. that two suspects have been arrested and taken into custody on North Ave, Wakefield, but that the situation was ongoing with remaining members of the group.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Interstate 95 is shut down in both directions between Lynnfield and Stoneham, according to Wakefield Police. There is still a shelter in place for Reading and Wakefield residents, according to Reading Police.
We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Rt 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons. We are asking residents of Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place at this time. https://t.co/DTPA6QEsC8— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021
Two suspects have been arrested by members of @NEMLEC on North Ave, Wakefield. MSP has taken custody of and transported them to one of our barracks. The situation is ongoing w/remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully. https://t.co/1bZWM1vYKS— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021
This breaking news story will be updated.
