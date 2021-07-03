fb-pixel Skip to main content

I-95 shut down, two suspects arrested in standoff

By Allana Barefield Globe Correspondent,Updated July 3, 2021, 8 minutes ago

Interstate 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham is shut down due to a standoff between police and armed individuals, according to State Police.

The investigation started at 2 a.m. Saturday morning due to a traffic stop where eight suspects refused to put down their weapons and provide their information, according to State Police.

Massachusetts State Police said around 6 a.m. that two suspects have been arrested and taken into custody on North Ave, Wakefield, but that the situation was ongoing with remaining members of the group.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Interstate 95 is shut down in both directions between Lynnfield and Stoneham, according to Wakefield Police. There is still a shelter in place for Reading and Wakefield residents, according to Reading Police.

Advertisement


This breaking news story will be updated.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @allanabarefield


Boston Globe video