‘It’s wonderful’: JFK Presidential Library reopens to public

Tickets to the museum are free for the months of July and August, “in appreciation of the significant sacrifices that were made by everyone over the past year to keep people safe,” according to a statement from the library. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends and closed during the week.

The library opened with a slew of restrictions and limited hours — guests are required to make reservations in advance, enter at a pre-determined time, maintain 6 feet of social distancing in the exhibits, and those who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks, according to the library. Sanitation stations were also placed in each of the exhibits.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum reopened to the public Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure in March 2020.

On a rainy and windy Saturday morning, small groups of guests streamed into the library — many of whom were tourists visiting from out of state.

From left to right Carol Fitscher, Dennis Fitscher, Denise Amaya, and Andrew Fitscher enter the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, which reopened on a limited basis following its pandemic closure. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Greg and Linda Turner, who were visiting from Minnesota, said the JFK Library would be the 37th presidential library they had visited together.

“It’s been our hobby that we visit presidential historical sites,” said Greg Turner.

“When we travel that’s something we do,” added Linda Turner.

All US presidents have a library or historical site dedicated to them, but only 13 are operated by the National Archives and Records Administration — one for each president since Herbert Hoover. Barack Obama’s presidential library exists digitally and plans for a library for Donald J. Trump remain unclear.

The duo had been traveling across New England visiting presidential sites — including those of John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Calvin Coolidge.

“We’re just happy it’s open,” Greg Turner said. “Even if it wasn’t we would stand here looking at it.”

The museum’s deputy director, James Roth, said he welcomed seeing guests in the museum again enjoying the exhibits after the long closure.

“It’s wonderful to see people back and enjoying and reliving history or learning about history,” he said. “But we’re certainly trying to do it in as safe and thoughtful manner as possible, so that we can ensure the protection and safety of all of our visitors and our staff, of course.”

Inside the exhibits, the interactive displays could not be used and many features — such as film showings — had to be altered or canceled. A new exhibit on John F. Kennedy’s children that was set to open in spring 2020 has been postponed until later this summer, Roth said.

Several other cultural institutions in the city, like the Museum of Fine Arts, reopened earlier and subsequently dropped many COVID-19 restrictions. Roth said the presidential library is required to follow federal guidelines as it is operated by the National Archives and Records Administration.

“They set our guidelines for us,” he said.

Tourist Meredith Stroup of Atlanta posed for a portrait outside of the JFK Library and Museum wearing a mask that says “Museum Nerd." Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Alexandra and Gabriel Medina, who came to the library from Miami, said they booked tickets as soon as the library announced it was reopening.

Gabriel Medina said he had been to one presidential library in the past and “really enjoyed” it.

“It’s the only museum we’re going to in Boston,” he said.

Laura Jean Dluzak, an 88-year-old Miami resident, came to Boston for the July Fourth holiday. She decided to visit on a recommendation from her son, she said.

“My son has been here before,” she said. “He said it was really beautiful.”

The library opened in 1979 and sits on a 10-acre park overlooking the ocean. The building was designed by architect I.M. Pei — who later went on to design the glass pyramid outside the Louvre in France.

Each trip through the museum concludes on “a glass-and-steel contemplation pavilion,” where a quote from the 35th president’s inaugural address is displayed prominently.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.