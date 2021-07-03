New England news in brief

A 2-alarm fire burned through a home in Dorchester Saturday morning, injuring a firefighter and sending one resident to the hospital, according to the fire department. Crews responded to 115 Adams St. around 11 a.m., the department tweeted. Flames had traveled through the first floor, second floor, and attic of the 2½-story building. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the single-family home when officials first arrived at the scene, Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins said. “There weren’t any major challenges,” Alkins said. “The only issue was that the building was set back from the street on the hill a bit, so they couldn’t see [the home] right away.” One person had been inside the building when the fire broke out and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Alkins said. A firefighter who sustained a minor injury was also taken to the hospital, he said. Crews knocked down the flames within 30 to 40 minutes, and were at the scene for about two hours, Alkins said. The home sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage, he said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Outdoor pools open for summer

Public pools in Charlestown and the North End operated by the Boston Centers for Youth & Families opened for the summer on Saturday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. The Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and Mirabella Pool in the North End will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, the statement said. Despite rain and chilly weather Saturday, the two pools drew some hearty swimmers. “There mostly have been lap swimmers today so far,” Jeff Mackey, aquatic manager for BCYF, said in an e-mail to the Globe. BCYF also runs several indoor pools. All of the city’s pools are operating temporarily on a reduced schedule, due to a lifeguard shortage, Janey’s office said. The reduced hours will be in effect “until all vacancies are filled,” the statement said. Pool-goers must register for swim time slots on BCYF’s website and answer COVID-19 screening questions while registering. BCYF will not offer swim lessons this summer since they require instructors to maintain a close physical distance to students, the statement said. Visitors must wear face coverings at indoor pools while they are not in the water. Face coverings are recommended for those at outdoor pools who have not been fully vaccinated, the statement said.

DEDHAM

Former veterans agent indicted

A former veterans agent/parking clerk for the town is due to be arraigned this week on a dozen charges of larceny, forgery, and other violations for allegedly stealing money intended to help veterans, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office announced. William Aitken, 54, was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on 12 counts, including multiple charges of larceny of $1,200 or less, prosecutors said in a statement Thursday. He is due to be arraigned Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court. Aitken was charged after a “long and multi-layered investigation” that started at the end of 2019, Morrissey said in a statement. Aitken allegedly stole “resources meant for veterans while serving in that position, stealing parking receipts, and other charges related to his employment,” according to the statement. Separately, the town of Dedham issued a statement on the indictment of “a former town employee,” but did not identify Aitken by name. In 2019, town staff identified discrepancies in donations to the veterans department and notified the town manager’s office, the statement said. An internal audit was conducted and Dedham police notified. An administrative hearing was held and the employee was placed on paid administrative leave. The employee was later terminated, the statement said. “It is unfortunate that donations to our veteran population were not properly handled in accordance with our policies and standards,” the statement from Town Manager Leon Goodwin said. “We have conducted an internal audit and have developed stronger controls that have been put in place to protect the town from this happening in the future.”

CONCORD, N.H.

New law for incarcerated voters

New Hampshire state law is being updated to better account for absentee voting by inmates who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanors. Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill into law Thursday that would update absentee ballot request forms to allow such inmates to indicate the reason they can’t vote in person. While those convicted of felonies lose their right to vote, those who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanors are allowed to vote absentee. (AP)