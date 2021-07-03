See photos from the standoff on Interstate 95

Police closed Interstate 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham on Saturday morning during a standoff with armed men.
The incident began when an state trooper encountered two vehicles stopped in the breakdown lane in Wakefield at about 1:30 a.m.
The scene, from a distance, looking northbound on Rt 95/128. https://t.co/WXEWjCvmdk pic.twitter.com/kkY3nHkJbt— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021
Thank you to @MassDOT for providing heavy trucks to help secure scene. Situation ongoing. https://t.co/1ge5JUWEB4 pic.twitter.com/JFU7wPL0rQ— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021