See photos from the standoff on Interstate 95

Updated July 3, 2021, 29 minutes ago
State Police blocked Interstate 95 in Stoneham on Saturday morning during a standoff with armed men.John Tlumacki Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The incident began when an state trooper encountered two vehicles stopped in the breakdown lane in Wakefield at about 1:30 a.m.

State Police and Stoneham Police set up a roadblock on Main Street.John Tlumacki Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper stopped to help two vehicles that were pulled over in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 in Wakefield.John Tlumacki Globe Staff/The Boston Globe


