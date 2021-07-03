State police identify men arrested in standoff

The other men identified are Robert Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx, N.Y.; Wilfredo Hernandez a.k.a. Will Musa, 23, of the Bronx, N.Y.; Alban El Curraugh, 27, of the Bronx, N.Y.; Aaron Lamont Johnson a.k.a. Tarrif Sharif Bey, 29, of Detroit; Lamar Dow, 34, of the Bronx, N.Y.; and Conrad Pierre, 29, of Baldwin, N.Y.

Two of the men are from Rhode Island — 29-year-old Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey of Providence and 40-year-old Quinn Cumberlander, 40, of Pawtucket, State Police said in a joint statement with the Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

State Police have identified eight of the 11 males arrested Saturday and all will face a slate of weapons charges following an hours-long standoff with police on Interstate 95 in Wakefield.

Two of the men in the group have refused to identify themselves to authorities, State Police said. One of the males arrested is a 17-year-old juvenile.

State Police said none of the men, who were found armed with long guns and pistols and donning body armor, had licenses to carry firearms. Police said they have so far uncovered eight firearms, including three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, and a short barrel rifle.

The group, which live-streamed the standoff on social media, have said they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology,” State Police said. State Police said the men claimed they were travelling from Rhode Island to Maine to conduct “training.”

State Police said all the men and the juvenile will face charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (eight counts), unlawful possession of ammunition, use of body armor in commission of a crime, possession of a high capacity magazine, improper storage of firearms in a vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Authorities are seeking warrants to search the group’s van and pickup truck. State Police said additional charges are possible.

Johnson, Hernandez, Dow, one of the unidentified men, and the juvenile are also charged with providing a false name to police, State Police said.

The men in the group are being held at the Billerica House of Correction on $100,000 bail, State Police said. They will be arraigned next week in Malden District Court.

The juvenile will be released into parental custody, State Police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.