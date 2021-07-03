State Police in standoff with armed men on I-95 in Wakefield

State Police have made two arrests in an “ongoing situation involving several armed persons” that began early this morning on Interstate 95 in Wakefield, according to police.
State Police reported at around 5:30 a.m. that the highway was shut down between Lynnfield and Stoneham and that they were asking residents of Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place. “The situation is fluid,” State Police said.
“We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Route 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons,” State Police said in an e-mail statement.
Advertisement
At around 6:40 a.m., State Police said two suspects were in custody, but “the situation is ongoing with the remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully.”
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.