Wake to be held for Ramona Cooper, killed in Winthrop attack

A wake for Ramona R. Cooper, the retired Air Force veteran who was shot and killed in Winthrop last weekend, will be held at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston on Tuesday, according to the home.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a death notice on Ruggiero Family Memorial Home’s website. Her funeral will be private.
Cooper, 60, was one of two Black Winthrop residents killed by Nathan R. Allen, 28, who was then fatally shot by a Winthrop police sergeant during an outbreak of violence Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has called a hate crime.
Fellow Air Force veteran and retired state trooper David Green, who was also killed in the attack, was remembered in a funeral on Friday.
Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Winthrop’s town square on Thursday night to pay tribute to Cooper and Green in song, prayer, and remarks from family and clergy.
