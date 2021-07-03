Through expressions of thanks, we celebrate our interdependence

In an op-ed this week, White House science adviser Eric S. Lander made the point that this year, Independence Day is also “Interdependence Day,” and he thanked a number of people and organizations whose efforts helped guide us through the coronavirus pandemic. We asked our print and online readers to tell us who came through for them, and the following is an edited sample of their responses (look for more responses in Tuesday’s edition):

In March, when the Massachusetts vaccine website was failing us week after week, I was quoted in the Globe about my relentless stress and inability to get a vaccine appointment anywhere. I am 69.

Advertisement

Joan Gancarski of Milton, a stranger, called and directed me to the Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, whose clinic was run by Boston Medical Center. I immediately got my two vaccine appointments there and paid it forward to friends in their 60s who also had been unable to get appointments. One of these friends had serious comorbidities and said the vaccine was a lifesaver. We are all so grateful for Joan’s outreach.

Subsequently, I wrote a letter to Bishop John M. Borders III at Morning Star, thanking him for hosting the clinic and welcoming those of us from the suburbs. We had assumed incorrectly that Boston clinics were for Boston residents only. Bishop Borders called to thank me for my letter.

It turns out that Joan and I were high school classmates in Fall River, and now we have become friends.

Sherry Alpert

Canton





Amid mass confusion, hospital cleared his path

My gratitude goes to Beth Israel Hospital. When there was mass confusion in Massachusetts about how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, Beth Israel notified me through its own initiative because I’m listed somewhere in its system and presented a sign-up sheet and schedule of appointments available in a number of facilities. I was able to schedule an appointment in Cambridge, where I live.

Advertisement

Upon arriving, the people working the facility — mostly women — were extremely friendly, organized, and helpful; gave me the shot; set up the follow-up appointment for my second shot; and I was on my way. Thanks to all of them.

Bernard Cuddy

Cambridge





The trash collectors didn’t miss a beat

My husband and I are retired and live in our own home, with family nearby. We weathered the lockdown just fine, and now we are vaccinated. So, who came through for us? The ABC trash collectors. This group of essential workers didn’t miss a beat — at least that is how it seemed.

Kathleen Coyle

Buzzards Bay





Riding lessons restored her spirit

Jerry and Kat Kenney at Ascot Riding Center in Ipswich understood how important it was to stay open, observing strict COVID protocols, for people like me to continue to take lessons there. These lessons involve total concentration between you and your horse. There was no time for being sick with fear, confusion, or depression over the coronavirus pandemic. I would always come away refreshed, my spirit restored. Plus watching the horses graze peacefully in the surrounding pastures gave all of us riders a haven where we could let our guard down over the horrors of what was happening around us.

Suzanne Taylor Boyd

Rowley





Dr. Fauci to the rescue, and Governor Baker at the wheel

I am an 82-year-old retired nurse who was confused and frightened at the beginning of the pandemic. My greatest fear was my lack of confidence in the president. I was alarmed by his apparent lack of knowledge and the fact that he was ignoring and lying about the facts and firing those who tried to be truthful. Then came those trustworthy blue eyes of Dr. Anthony Fauci. His calm manner, expertise, and ability to essentially say, “This is how it is” allayed a lot of my apprehension (at least we knew the truth).

Advertisement

Kudos also to Governor Charlie Baker, who calmly proceeded to guide us through this challenge with the facts and a sense of how to move forward. I believe he tried to do what was right.

Cynthia Wardan

Medford





Granddaughter brightened her days

While I was fortunate not to suffer any illness or economic deprivation, like many living alone I experienced the social isolation and loneliness created by the pandemic. My salvation? My now-2-year-old granddaughter, Abby. Seeing her happy, smiling face each week brought joy and the best social connection possible. Her enthusiasm upon seeing her Gigi (me) always brightened my day. So thanks, Abby (and your parents, too) for helping me through this strange and difficult year.

Rosemary Gatti

Norfolk





Facility’s director kept him connected with loved one

My significant other of 27 years, Mary Lou, has spent the past six of these as a resident of Compass on the Bay memory support facility in South Boston. Pre-pandemic, I enjoyed daily face-to-face interaction with her. With the dramatic changes brought on by COVID-19, I had but one person on whom I could rely. Jenna Petrenko, executive director, did all that protocols allowed for me to make window visits to Mary Lou, through the vagaries of all four seasons, and addressing any of my concerns with comfort and compassion. I now refer to myself not as Mary Lou’s significant other but as her guardian angel. It seems that this would make Ms. Petrenko her archangel.

Advertisement

Ed Oliver Bohld

South Boston





Globe carrier truly delivered

The man who helped us weather this pandemic is our Boston Globe delivery person, Rudy De Leon, for his efforts through piled snow and icy conditions to deliver our paper to our front step during the darkness when we had no contact with anyone else. If we managed to see him, the bonus was his huge smile so early in that day. Thank you, Rudy, for your goodness.

Carol Williams

Needham





There, kitty kitty

Loving, faithful, kind and warm,

Never making me reform,

Never judging what I eat

Or insisting I be neat,

Happy sheltering in place

In our shared and cozy space —

Such a friend is where it’s at;

That’s my tribute to my cat.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence





In so many realms, connection is common thread

BostonGlobe.com readers responded to our online form with words of gratitude, from food aid to primary care to oncology support:

WORK Inc’s Family Support team in Dorchester provided food weekly to hundreds of families of adult children with disabilities during the height of the pandemic. — Fiona Healey

I love celebrating our nation’s independence by recognizing my interdependence among my fellow Americans. One of them is my primary care physician, Dr. Howard Liu, who stayed open throughout the pandemic and emerged uninfected by COVID, despite caring for COVID patients. He helped my family of three — my mother, my husband, and me — get medical care for non-COVID issues. Dr. Liu took precautions so that we could see him in person and keep our bodies healthy. I also was pregnant during the pandemic with my daughter, who was born March 19. My OB/GYN, Dr. Mimi Yum, was professional, empathetic, and patient as the coronavirus upended my pregnancy and birth plans. Without her competent bedside manner, I would have been even more anxious over this past year about my daughter’s arrival. — Ling-Mei Wong

Advertisement

My team at Mass General GYN oncology kept me safe and sane throughout the pandemic. Post-treatment, I thought I was alone and on my own, but they were with me every step of the way. And they still are. Elizabeth, Maria, Lynne, and Dr. Del — bless you all! — Chris Souza

Thanks to Anthony Fauci, for his steadfastness in speaking truth to power. He reminds us consistently that disease is a leveler, and airborne contagious disease especially so. We all breathe the same air and are connected, irrespective of our politics, belief systems, or wishful thinking. — Phil Nachman