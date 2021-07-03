Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, and Hunter Renfroe not always perfect but the trio is earning respect

Will Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, and Hunter Renfroe ever feel that much love?

For younger fans Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Mookie Betts are the trio they will remember.

OAKLAND, Calif. — For Red Sox fans of a certain age, their favorite group of outfielders will always be Jim Rice, Fred Lynn, and Dwight Evans.

Probably not. Benintendi, Betts, Bradley, Evans, Lynn, and Rice were all drafted and developed by the Red Sox. Outside of Benintendi, they all became All-Stars in Boston.

Verdugo, Hernández and Renfroe were welded together via trade and free agency and the pieces don’t always dovetail.

Verdugo has 36 starts in left and 35 in the other two spots while Hernández is an occasional second baseman. The Sox also give occasional starts in left field to J.D. Martinez, whose best attribute as an outfielder is that he’s quite a hitter.

It’s not always perfect. But Sox manager Alex Cora thinks it’s about time they earned your respect.

“The way we play defense in the outfield is elite. Put it that way,” Cora said Friday after a 3-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics that went 10 innings.

“I know a lot of people had their doubts coming into the season because we didn’t have Mookie, Benny and Jackie. But these three guys, they’re playing up there. They’re playing elite defense.

“They throw to the right bases, they keep their throws down, their routes are great [and] the communication is outstanding. Defensively we have one of the best outfields in the big leagues if not the best.”

Cora was understandably enthused after Hernández made one of the most important defensive plays of the season on Friday, a catch in center field followed by a perfect throw to the plate to complete a double play in the 10th inning and get Adam Ottavino out of a jam.

But the numbers are on the manager’s side. Sox outfielders lead the majors with 25 assists this season and have 22 defensive runs saved, second to Tampa Bay’s 26.

Ultimate zone rating, an advanced statistic that measures a variety of defensive contributions, has the Sox fourth in the majors at 9.2 behind the Brewers (12.0), Rockies (10.7), and Rays (10.1).

Sox outfielders had 25 DRS in 2018 with a 26.4 UZR.

The current group doesn’t always make it look easy. They’ve crashed into walls or sprawled on the ground more often than the three Bs did. But they’re getting the job done for a first-place team.

Verdugo leads left fielders with 8 DRS. Hernández is second among center fielders with 8 and Renfroe is third in right field with 6.

(Bradley has 6 DRS, Betts 4, and Benintendi minus-1.)

“It’s teamwork. We did it in spring training,” Cora said. “The three are great outfielders.”

Pre-game analysis and scouting has played a big role in giving the outfielders a good sense of positioning and which opposing base runners will be a challenge.

First base coach Tom Goodwin, who coaches the outfielders, coordinates that process.

“The information, we get it and we provide it to them. But in the end, they’ve got to do the job,” Cora said. “Goody’s been on top of it, and you see the results.”

Said Hernández: “We work really hard at it. Every day we’re out there taking live reads off the bat in BP.”

That Hernández and Verdugo were Dodgers teammates in 2019 and parts of the two seasons before that has helped. Renfroe was an above-average defender for the Padres in 2019 and has recaptured that level of play with the Sox.

“I don’t even have to talk about what Hunter’s done in right field this year,” Hernández said. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch.

“I knew that he was a good defender because I played against him in the same division for two or three years. But I didn’t think he was this good. I don’t think there’s many right fielders in baseball that play better defense than he does. It’s been pretty special to watch.”

Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched six shutout innings on Friday, was even more demonstrative, half-jokingly saying he’d trust the defenders behind him with his life.

“I just try to keep the ball in the ballpark,” Rodriguez said. “Because I know the defense that I have. That’s how much I trust them.”

