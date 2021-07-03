Even with uncertainty surrounding Sha’Carri Richardson, US track and field athletes poised to set the gold standard in Tokyo

Under the selection rules, USATF chooses two of the six runners in the pool and it doesn’t appear that they have to be team members. Since Richardson’s positive test wiped out her results in the 100, her only trials event, she’s not on the roster. But, since her one-month suspension ends before the relay, the federation still could add her.

While USA Track & Field was sympathetic about the reasons why Sha’Carri Richardson used marijuana at last month’s Olympic trials and promised to help her overcome her mental health challenges, the federation hasn’t said whether it will put her on the 4 x 100 relay in Tokyo.

Richardson, who said that she self-medicated upon learning of her mother’s death (”I was trying to hide my pain”), said that it would be a “blessing” were she allowed to compete. Without Richardson, who likely would anchor the quartet, the Americans figure to have no chance at a third straight gold medal. The Jamaicans have four sprinters faster than any of the other US women and the Americans were third at the last world meet.

The US runners, jumpers, and throwers set the gold standard for Tokyo at the trials in the Oregon furnace. Based on this year’s top global marks, the Americans would win 14 individual events (seven men’s, seven women’s) and collect as many as 40 medals. And the men’s sprinters would sweep the 100, 200, and 400 behind victors Trayvon Bromell, Noah Lyles, and Michael Norman. That’s never been done at the Games.

“Why not sweep them all?” mused Lyles. “I don’t think it’s crazy.”

The US males also will be favored in the 800 (Clayton Murphy), both hurdles (Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin), and the shot put (Ryan Crouser). The women are the ones to beat in the 200 (Massachusetts native and Harvard grad Gabby Thomas), 800 (Athing Mu), 400 hurdles (Sydney McLaughlin), high jump (Vashti Cunningham), and pole vault (Katie Nageotte), and could sweep the hammer throw behind DeAnna Price and the heptathlon behind Annie Kunz.

The squad includes a number of intriguing fresh faces. JuVaughn Harrison is the first US male to qualify in both the high and long jumps since Jim Thorpe in 1912. Oregon sophomore Cole Hocker beat Olympic champ Matt Centrowitz in the men’s 1,500. Mu, at 19, ran the second-fastest time (1 minute 56.07 seconds) ever by an American woman. And Erriyon Knighton, billed as a potential Usain Bolt at 17, made the men’s team in the 200.

The time is now

Nemanja Bjelica (left) and Serbia are yet to confirm qualification for the Olympics. PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

The final four entrants for the 12-team Olympic men’s basketball tournament will be determined at four qualifiers this weekend. Among those still to earn their tickets are Rio runner-up Serbia, Brazil, Lithuania, and Croatia.

The Americans, favored to win their fourth straight title, will tune up in Las Vegas against four rivals who already are in — Argentina, Spain, Nigeria, and Australia.

The US women, favored to claim a record seventh straight crown, will prep with Vegas encounters with the WNBA All-Stars, Australia, and Nigeria, their first opponent at the Games.

Feel-good stories

Sunisa Lee made the US Olympic women's gymnastics team, two years after her father was paralyzed in a 2019 accident. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The US Olympic women’s gymnastics team is all about feel-good story lines.

Sunisa Lee, who finished second to Simone Biles, made the team two years after father John, who was cheering from the stands, was partially paralyzed after falling off a ladder. Jordan Chiles, who was on the verge of quitting gymnastics three years ago when she felt that the sport had kicked her to the curb, became Biles’s clubmate and confidante. Grace McCallum broke her hand in January and performed with a plate and seven pins inserted. And MyKayla Skinner, an alternate in 2016, resumed elite gymnastics after going to college at the University of Utah and survived COVID-19 last winter.

The women will compete in an Olympic qualifying subdivision that includes the Netherlands and two mixed groups and will begin on floor exercise. The men, drawn with Germany, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and two mixed groups, will start on parallel bars.

Tennis players opt out

International stars like Novak Djokovic will partake in the Olympics, but most of the top ranked Americans - men and women - have opted out. Pool/Getty

Has Olympus lost its allure for American tennis players? Certainly for the men, whose top four candidates for Tokyo all opted out.

“I would rather win Indian Wells than win an Olympic gold and I think a lot of the other guys feel the same way,” said Sam Querrey, who was sixth in line but turned down a spot for the asking.

So the United States will send a second-tier quartet of Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Tennys Sandgren, and Marcos Giron, none of whom are ranked in the global top 50.

With Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams begging off, the women’s team will include Jennifer Brady (ranked 15th), Coco Gauff (23rd), Jessica Pegula, and Alison Riske.

The rest of the world still answers the call of the Games. Seven of the top-ranked men and women are in, including Andy Murray, the two-time defending champ, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Ashleigh Barty, and Naomi Osaka.

Batter up

Team USA will take on defending champion South Korea in its Olympic group opener. Mark Brown/Getty

The US baseball team has drawn a bunch of fellow Americans for its Olympic opener. Israel, most of whose players are Yanks with Jewish ancestry, such as former Red Sox Ryan Lavarnway, Ian Kinsler, and Danny Valencia, will be participating in the Games for the first time. The US team also will face defending champion South Korea in group play. Japan, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic make up the other group. Unlike the last tournament in 2008, this one will use a double-elimination format after the prelims establish seeding, with winners earning a bye . . . Once again there’ll be an IOC-sponsored refugee team in Tokyo and it’ll be triple the size that it was in Rio with 29 athletes from 11 countries, most of them from Syria, South Sudan, Iran, and Afghanistan in sports ranging from judo to swimming to badminton. “The reasons we created this team still exist,” said IOC president Thomas Bach. “We have more forcibly displaced people in the world right now.” . . . Jill Biden will head the official US delegation at the Tokyo opening ceremonies just as fellow First Lady Michelle Obama did in London in 2012 and husband Joe Biden did at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. Very often the vice president does the ceremonial duties, as Mike Pence did in PyeongChang in 2018. John Kerry, the Secretary of State, got the call last time in Rio.

