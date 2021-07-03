Game 84: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and pregame notes

After a dramatic win in extras on Friday night, the Red Sox - winners of eight straight - will try and extend their lead atop the American League East in Oakland on Saturday.
Garrett Richards will take the ball against the Athletics, looking to find his rhythm again after a run of difficult starts following the league’s crackdown on sticky substance use. Richards needed a mid-game reinvention to survive a rough start against the Royals in his last outing, turning to new pitches and expanding his arsenal.
Cole Irvin is on the mound opposite Richards, tasked with halting a recent A’s slide - the hosts have lost nine of their last 12, slipping behind the Astros atop the AL West.
Lineups
RED SOX (52-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.96 ERA)
ATHLETICS (48-36): TBA
Pitching: LHP Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.64 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Irvin: Bogaerts 0-1, Devers 0-1, Hernández 1-2, Martinez 0-0, Verdugo 0-2, Vázquez 0-1
Athletics vs. Richards: Andrus 13-48, Brown 0-2, Chapman 0-6, Kemp 1-4, Laureano 1-6, Lowrie 7-24, Moreland 9-30, Murphy 2-5, Olson 3-10, Pinder 1-3
Stat of the day: After Kiké Hernández nabbed Seth Brown at home for a decisive double play in the 10th on Friday, the Sox lead the majors with 25 outfield assists on the year. Hunter Renfroe leads the league with 11.
Notes: Garrett Richards hasn’t won since May 19, a seven-game stretch during which he went 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. Boston has won four of the past five times he’s started, including 6-5 on Monday against the Royals ... Richards is plenty familiar with the A’s, having started against them 15 times in his career and faced them 19 times in all. He went 4-4 with a 3.99 ERA in those games. Richards has thrown 51 2/3 innings in Oakland, which is more than he has pitched in any venue (including Fenway Park) other than Angel Stadium ... Irvin has never faced the Red Sox as a starter. His only appearance against them in his three-year, major league career came in 2019 in relief for the Phillies, when he pitched two innings of shutout ball in a no-decision ... a Sox win would tie a season-best with a nine-game win streak.
