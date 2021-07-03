Game 84: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and pregame notes

Garrett Richards will take the ball against the Athletics, looking to find his rhythm again after a run of difficult starts following the league’s crackdown on sticky substance use. Richards needed a mid-game reinvention to survive a rough start against the Royals in his last outing, turning to new pitches and expanding his arsenal.

After a dramatic win in extras on Friday night , the Red Sox - winners of eight straight - will try and extend their lead atop the American League East in Oakland on Saturday.

Cole Irvin is on the mound opposite Richards, tasked with halting a recent A’s slide - the hosts have lost nine of their last 12, slipping behind the Astros atop the AL West.

Lineups

RED SOX (52-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.96 ERA)

ATHLETICS (48-36): TBA

Pitching: LHP Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.64 ERA)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Irvin: Bogaerts 0-1, Devers 0-1, Hernández 1-2, Martinez 0-0, Verdugo 0-2, Vázquez 0-1

Athletics vs. Richards: Andrus 13-48, Brown 0-2, Chapman 0-6, Kemp 1-4, Laureano 1-6, Lowrie 7-24, Moreland 9-30, Murphy 2-5, Olson 3-10, Pinder 1-3

Stat of the day: After Kiké Hernández nabbed Seth Brown at home for a decisive double play in the 10th on Friday, the Sox lead the majors with 25 outfield assists on the year. Hunter Renfroe leads the league with 11.

Notes: Garrett Richards hasn’t won since May 19, a seven-game stretch during which he went 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. Boston has won four of the past five times he’s started, including 6-5 on Monday against the Royals ... Richards is plenty familiar with the A’s, having started against them 15 times in his career and faced them 19 times in all. He went 4-4 with a 3.99 ERA in those games. Richards has thrown 51 2/3 innings in Oakland, which is more than he has pitched in any venue (including Fenway Park) other than Angel Stadium ... Irvin has never faced the Red Sox as a starter. His only appearance against them in his three-year, major league career came in 2019 in relief for the Phillies, when he pitched two innings of shutout ball in a no-decision ... a Sox win would tie a season-best with a nine-game win streak.

