Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela .

The two-time MVP missed his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 6 Saturday of the Eastern Conference finals against the Hawks in Atlanta.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Atlanta’s best player, point guard Trae Young, still listed as questionable on the injury report, will likely be a game-time decision. He missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official’s foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

Advertisement

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can clinch its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven’t reach the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

Beverly suspended

Patrick Beverley was suspended one game without pay after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their benches for a timeout with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game Wednesday. Beverley drew a technical foul and was ejected.

Paul scored 41 points in the Suns’ 130-103 victory that sent them to the NBA Finals.

Advertisement



