Nationals’ hot-hitting Kyle Schwarber placed on 10-day IL after suffering hamstring injury

“It’s not the best, but not the worst,” Schwarber said. “Just got to take it for what it is.”

Schwarber was in shower shoes and trying to be upbeat when meeting with reporters after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. There is no timetable for his return.

Kyle Schwarber limped into the Washington Nationals’ dugout on Saturday with a heavy wrap poking out of the right side of his shorts.

He was among the hottest hitters in the majors, bashing 16 home runs in June, seven of them leading off games. All were critical for the Nationals, who went 19-9 in the month to turn their season around.

Schwarber said he does not need a procedure to repair damage to his hamstring. Instead, he will use compression treatment to reduce swelling. Rest and strengthening exercises will follow.

He has not had a hamstring injury previously. Schwarber tore two ligaments in his left knee in 2016. But a furious recovery pace allowed him to rejoin the Chicago Cubs for the World Series, during which he hit .412 in five games on the way to a title.

“That worked out,” he said with a laugh.

Schwarber said he heard a pop right before he reached first base in the second inning on Friday night. He hit a line drive into the right-center field gap and thought he could make it to second base. Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger cut the ball off, preventing it from rolling to the warning track, and forced Schwarber into an abrupt stop. He immediately reached for his hamstring on the way back to first.

An MRI on Saturday revealed what the team called a “significant” strain.

“A lot of thoughts go through your head,” Schwarber said. “You’re hoping it’s not bad. You know the kind of state the team’s in right now in terms of the injuries coming around here. The biggest thing that just popped in my head was hopefully it’s not too serious. It wasn’t the worst news I could get.”

Washington’s injured list includes starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde, relievers Tanner Rainey, Daniel Hudson, Kyle Finnegan and Will Harris, outfielder Andrew Stevenson, utility infielder Jordy Mercer and backup catcher Alex Avila.

Gerardo Parra and Hernandez will play left field in Schwarber’s absence.

Mets win Game 1 of Subway Series

Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 8-3 to open a three-game Subway Series.

The Mets already led 8-0 when Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker’s bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Walker (7-3) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings and got a standing ovation from Mets fans among the season-high crowd of 40,047 at Yankee Stadium.

Royals trade Kelvin Gutierrez

The Kansas City Royals traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash.

The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.

Gutierrez was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Nationals in 2013, then traded to Kansas City in 2018 in a four-player deal that sent closer Kelvin Herrera to Washington. He made his big league debut the following year, appearing in 20 games, but was limited to four games last season due to injuries.

Indians activate catcher off IL

The Indians got back one of their key missing pieces , activating catcher Roberto Pérez from the injured list.

A two-time Gold Glove winner, Pérez has been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May. Pérez initially got hurt when he got crossed up on a pitch from reliever James Karnichak in an April 13 game in Chicago.

Pérez continued to play with the injury, but it wasn’t healing and he needed an operation. He’s batting just .131 in 61 at-bats, but the 32-year-old is invaluable defensively and in handling Cleveland’s staff.