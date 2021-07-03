New stadium provides the backdrop for a tie between the Revolution and the Crew

Goals by Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave the Revolution, who play host to Toronto FC Wednesday, the lead in the first game played at Lower.com Stadium in Columbus.

The Crew (4-3-4, 16 points) dominated early, barely missing on shots by Luis Diaz and Harrison Afful in the first two minutes, then had a Pedro Santos shot headed away by Andrew Farrell, a follow by Santos grabbed by Matt Turner in the eighth minute.

The Revolution had a chance to spoil the Columbus Crew’s new stadium opening, but settled for a 2-2 tie Saturday. The Revolution (7-2-3, 24 points) scored twice against the run of play in the first half, then nearly held on until surrendering a bizarre own goal late in the second half.

Buchanan headed off the underside of the bar off a DeJuan Jones cross in the 13th minute, his second goal of the season. Jones went past Afful to the end line on the left wing, then floated a cross to the top of the goal area.

Bou made a sliding, left-foot finish off a Buchanan cross in the 30th minute, extending his scoring streak to five games with his sixth goal of the season. The sequence started as the Crew struggled to clear a corner, set up as Jonathan Mensah and goalkeeper Eloy Room failed to connect on a back pass off a long clearance from Henry Kessler.

Gyasi Zardes cut the deficit with a left-footer off a turn in the penalty arc following a long ball from Vito Wormgoor to Afful on the right wing. The Crew equalized as a Liam Fraser long ball deflected off Farrell’s head, then went in off Farrell with Zardes closing, as Turner attempted to clear on the goal line in the 69th minute.

Turner saved on a Zardes left-footer (86th) then, after referee Alan Kelly signaled for five minutes of stoppage time, Farrell cleared a Fraser shot off the line, followed by Kessler heading another shot away just before the final whistle.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.