No small feat as Hopkins Academy blanks Abington for first state baseball title in 36 years

That was the last time Hopkins Academy, a tiny public school with an enrollment of fewer than 200 students, captured a state championship in baseball.

At least that was true until a little after 2 p.m. Saturday when senior Jack Feltovic fired a third strike past Abington’s Stephen Madden to cap a 3-0 victory in the Division 4 state championship game at Springfield College’s Archie Allen Field.

“We’ve been saying it all along,” Feltovic said with a smile, “party like it’s 1985. It feels amazing.”

On Saturday morning, 31-year-old coach Dan Vreeland, who played in the 2007 state championship game for Wahconah, walked through the Hopkins gym for one last look at the 1985 banner, which marked a 7-6 Division 3 victory over Bishop Fenwick.

Advertisement

Hopkins coach Dan Vreeland and his son, Jack, celebrate Saturday's state championship victory. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“I wasn’t even born yet,” he said with a chuckle as he held his 2-year-old son, Jack. “It feels special and you know it means something to the community. . . . It’s extra special knowing that some of their parents and uncles and everybody else played in it.”

For Feltovic, tossing a two-hit shutout on the state’s biggest stage was the ideal way to close a five-year varsity career for a pitcher who had won Division 4 West title games in 2018 and 2019, but hadn’t been able to get his Golden Hawks (16-1) over the hump.

“He’s the quintessential Hopkins kid,” Vreeland said. “He does everything right. He’s got ice water in his veins. He’s quiet. He’s composed. He’s been doing it for me for five years. For this to be the way he sends us out? It was really, truly special.”

Hopkins senior Jack Feltovic allowed only two hits and struck out 10 against Abington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By mixing his fastball, changeup and slider, the 6-foot-2-inch Feltovic, who will play at Wilbraham & Monson Academy next year, struck out 10 and walked two, allowing just one runner past second base. He threw 79 of his 115 pitches for strikes and didn’t allow his first hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning.

Advertisement

“He pitched a heck of a game,” Abington coach Steve Perakslis said. “He threw the ball well. He threw hard. I think when we fell behind, our batters panicked a little bit. Our approaches changed. We were jumping out of our shoes swinging at these elevated pitches, which we don’t do.”

While Feltovic was slicing through the Green Wave lineup, opposing starter Aidan O’Donnell (4⅔ IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K) did his best to keep pace, but Abington’s defense committed four costly errors.

“When you play in a state championship game and you give up zero earned runs, your pitching did the job,” Perakslis said. “What let us down today was our defense. We made [four] errors today. We haven’t made five errors in the last four weeks combined. Today, everything fell apart.”

Abington Aidan O’Donnell reaches to catch a popup during Saturday's Division 4 state final. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

It started in the bottom of the first when a two-out error extended the inning and back-to-back walks forced senior center fielder Kouji Ishida (2 for 4) home with the game’s first run.

In the third, Feltovic singled, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a failed pickoff throw to first. In the fifth, Pat Fitzgibbons reached on an error and scored when freshman Liam Flynn laced a single to left.

Advertisement

“I don’t preach very many things, but I preached doing the fundamental things right,” Vreeland said. “We don’t need to make spectacular plays; we need to make the simple plays. And, we need to take advantage when they don’t. I think we did both of those things exceptionally well today.”

Aidan O’Donnell pitched into the fifth inning for Abington, but four errors hurt the Green Wave's cause. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Ishida was the only player to finish with multiple hits. Hopkins second baseman Andrew Ciaglo, a junior, was 1 for 2 with a steal and an RBI walk. Abington, playing in its first state title game since winning the Division 3 crown in 2009, was led by leadoff hitter John Polito (1 for 1, 2 walks, steal), who began the game with an 11-pitch walk.

“That was a hell of an at-bat by that kid,” Feltovic said. “It kind of rattled me at first, but I knew I had to focus. I knew my teammates were going to make the plays and I just had to throw strikes.”

In the end, that’s exactly what happened.

“They caught the ball, we didn’t,” Perakslis said. “They win, we lose.”

Hopkins players take turns kissing the Division 4 championship trophy following Saturday's win. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hopkins players form a pile to celebrate their state championship victory. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Andrew Ciaglo fires up the Hopkins dugout after drawing a walk. Erin Clark/Globe Staff