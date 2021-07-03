Rest will be a factor when Red Sox reshuffle rotation after All-Star break

Cora said the way in which the team has managed the starters up until this point will certainly help how they go about it following the All-Star break.

The plan is to give starters a bit of a breather. The Sox will embark on a 17-game stretch in as many days, all against divisional opponents, with games against the Yankees and Blue Jays in back-to-back series, including an eight-game homestand July 22-29, before finishing the month with a three-game series against the Rays.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora reiterated ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Oakland A’s that the Sox will reshuffle its pitching rotation after the All-Star break.

Advertisement

“We monitor everything,” Cora said. “From pitches to effort to the quality of the pitches, and then we decide what’s next. There are certain starts that I know are probably going to be 85 pitches or five innings just because we play a 162-game season.”

Nick Pivetta, for instance, is already at 85⅓ innings pitched this season after spending much of last year in the Phillies bullpen. While Eduardo Rodriguez tossed 203⅓ innings in 2019, he missed all of last year due to COVID-19 followed by myocarditis. Rodriguez is at 84⅔ innings this season.

“We’ll reshuffle the rotation coming out of the All-Star game and hopefully that’s going to help them in July, August, September. And you know, hopefully in October,” Cora said.

Liu on the move

Chih-Jung Liu, a 22-year-old righthander signed out of Taiwan for $750,000 in 2019, was promoted to Single A Salem on Friday after making his professional debut in the Florida Complex League on Thursday.

He threw in the bullpen for Salem on Saturday and is expected to slot into the rotation on Tuesday.

Liu didn’t appear in any games last season because of the pandemic. A pitcher and shortstop in Taiwan, Liu agreed to focus on pitching after signing with the Sox.

Advertisement

Devers loses ground

Rafael Devers left Oakland Coliseum Friday night with 70 RBIs. He arrived Saturday with 68. A two-run double he was credited with at Tampa Bay on June 22 was changed to an error on Yandy Diaz . . . Oakland called up lefthanded reliever Sam Moll from Triple A Las Vegas and optioned righthander Domingo Acevedo. Righthander Jordan Weems was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Moll. Weems was taken in the third round of the 2011 draft as a catcher by the Red Sox. He became a pitcher in 2016, signed with the Athletics in 2019 and pitched well last season before struggling this year . . . Kevin Plawecki (hamstring) is still progressing and ran a bit Saturday. Connor Seabold threw a live batting practice last week . . . J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup after taking Friday night off and made his 15th start of the season in left field for Alex Verdugo, who was penciled in as the designated hitter.

Peter Abraham of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

























Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.