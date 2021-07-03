Troy Merritt, Joaquin Niemann share lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hank Lebioda (66) and Cam Davis (67) were a stroke back, and Brandon Hagy (68) was another shot behind. Lewis (71) was among six players three shots back with a legitimate shot on the relatively short course with receptive greens.

Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68.

Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under-par 67 Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

First-rounder leader Davis Thompson (72) was six shots back. After opening with a course-record tying 63, he has played the last 36 holes in 1 over with rounds of 73 and 72

The 35-year-old Merritt made his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour — with a 5-iron off one bounce — to give him a three-stroke advantage. He had a bogey on the next hole to cut into his cushion on a jam-packed leaderboard and he ended up losing the lead by closing with six straight pars.

Merritt won his second PGA Tour title at the 2018 Barbasol Championship. The next year, he missed two months of competition due to a surgery that removed a rib after he had blood clot that run from his chest to his left elbow.

He entered this week with three top-10 finishes this year — including a pair of them in May — to put him within one of matching the most he has had in a year since making his PGA Tour debut in 2010.

Merritt moved atop the leaderboard quickly after starting his round Saturday at 9 under, one shot off the lead.

He had four birdies through seven holes and lamented not having another, missing a 14-foot putt on the ninth hole.

His ace on the par-3 11th put him at 6 under for the day. Merritt took his cap off and bowed his head, recognizing the roaring crowd, and may have had a hard time composing himself. He missed the fairway to the right on the 493-yard, par-4 12th. Then, he was long on a chip and 14-foot putt, giving him a bogey and cutting his lead to a stroke.

The 22-year-old Niemann took advantage with two birdies over his last five holes to put him in a position to win for the second time on tour. He became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour at The Greenbrier in 2019.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut and left Detroit without speaking with reporters, leaving lingering questions about making a caddie change on the eve of the tournament that he didn’t address in an Instagram post.

“Did not have my best this week, but that is golf sometimes,’' DeChambeau wrote.

An article in the Detroit News that resurfaced Phil Mickelson’s past connections to a bookie reputed to have ties with the mafia earlier this week prompted Mickelson to declare Thursday that he probably will not return to a PGA Tour event being held in the city.

But a day later, citing a desire not to be “divisive,” Mickelson said he would, in fact, consider returning to the Rocket Mortgage Classic if 50,000 people sign an online petition and commit to do an act of kindness.

Mike Sullivan, a co-founder of Metro Detroit Golfers, collected more than 7,300 signatures on the Change.org petition as of Saturday afternoon.

Champions — Ernie Els opened a three-stroke lead in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y., reeling off five straight birdies on the front nine in a 7-under 65.

Els birdied Nos. 2-6 at windy and rainy En-Joie Golf Club, added another on the par-4 ninth, made eight straight pars and closed the bogey-free round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to get to 11-under 133.

“I hit a lot of greens and when I hit the greens, I made some putts, so that was a good key for me,” Els said. “The conditions were quite tough. Rain and wind kind of came and went so you kind of had to keep the ball in front of you. Finishing on 16 making a good par save and making a birdie on 18 was big.”

Making his first appearance in the event, the 51-year-old South African star is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season. He has four major titles, the last in the 2012 British Open.

“It depends on conditions,” Els said. “We had it all today, a bit of rain, a bit of wind, a bit of everything, so hopefully it gets a little better tomorrow. But I’ve got to score well tomorrow. The guys are going to come out of the pack, there’s going to be guys shooting low, so just kind of got to do what I can do.”

Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

“You never want to play in the rain, but we had a couple spots where it was raining pretty good,” Beckman said. “Especially, on the par 5s. It kind of affected how far the ball was going off the tee and we weren’t able to get to some of them. Tomorrow’s going to be a good day and hopefully we crank ‘em up.”

Darren Clarke (68) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) were 7 under, and 63-year-old Bernhard Langer (71) was another stroke back with Alex Cejka (69), Paul Goydos (69) and Tom Byrum (70).

The US Senior Open is next week at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

European — Australian golfer Lucas Herbert stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open in Thomastown after shooting 2-under 70 in the third round for a one-stroke lead.

Herbert led by three shots after making four birdies in his opening 10 holes, but bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14 brought the field back into contention at Mount Juliet.

Johannes Veerman was the nearest challenger, the No. 350-ranked American shooting 67 to move onto 14 under par for the event.

Justin Harding was a further two strokes back after a 65, the lowest round of the day, and there were three players on 11 under: Dale Whitnell (71), Francesco Laporta (68) and Rikard Karlberg (67).

Rory McIlroy could shoot only 1-over 73 and was out of contention, 11 shots off the pace.

Herbert is seeking his second European Tour title, after the Dubai Desert Classic last year.

He is bidding to become the third Australian winner in the Irish Open’s 94-year history, and the first wire-to-wire winner since Mikko Ilonen in 2014.

“In one aspect, it’s kind of frustrating. I could have really put a good one away and felt like I got too far away from the majority of the field, but 15 (under) probably has just left the door open a touch,” Herbert said.

“So still going to have to really be on it tomorrow … If I can get to 20 under, I feel like it’s going to be pretty hard to catch, and if I am caught, someone has played really good golf and they probably deserve to win it.”



