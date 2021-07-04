How to watch the July Fourth Pops celebration and fireworks from home

The concert taking place in Tanglewood this year airs live on WHDH-TV Channel 7 and on Bloomberg TV and Radio from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Although the Boston Pops won’t be playing from the Hatch Shell this Fourth of July and the Boston Common is closed to public viewing of its fireworks display, you can still watch the celebrations Sunday evening from home. Here’s how.

Conductor Keith Lockhart will welcome special guest Jon Baptiste, a Grammy nominated musician and bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to the stage as well as singer Mavis Staples.

There will not be a fireworks display from Tanglewood’s grounds and tickets to watch the performance live have already sold out.

Boston Common’s July 4th Fireworks, 10:30-11 p.m.

The fireworks display, the finale to the Pops Spectacular, will take place on the Boston Common from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHDH-TV Channel 7 and on Bloomberg TV and Radio will also air the fireworks live, as they close out the concert happening in Tanglewood.

People are being encouraged to watch the show from home. There will not be any official public viewing areas for the fireworks in Boston, but the display will be visible from the Frog Pond, the Parade Ground at the corner of Charles and Beacon streets, and other areas.

Below is a map of restricted areas during the fireworks celebration from the City of Boston.

The event is one of many fireworks celebrations scheduled throughout the region. Click here to see a full list.

Map of areas restricted in Boston Common during the 2021 July Fourth fireworks. City of Boston







