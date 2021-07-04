Baseball on the Cape a welcome summertime salve near the sand and the surf

There are $1 raffle tickets and the sizzle of sweet sausage.

FALMOUTH — Angry storm clouds loom overhead and mournful country music about love gone wrong blares over loudspeakers. But if you look closely as the players warm up, chasing lazy fly balls, there are blessedly few signs of disease or despair.

Down the first-base line, there are fans on plaid blankets and plastic folding chairs.

And, everywhere, there are wide smiles and high-fives.

The Falmouth Commodores (at bat) played the Wareham Gatemen during their Cape Cod Baseball League game at the Gus Canty Center. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The deadly pandemic that has rearranged lives around the world has not defeated the 2021 edition of the Cape Cod Baseball League, home to college-age players who comprise 10 teams from Wareham to Orleans, a breeding ground for sluggers and aces who made it big.

Players like Mo Vaughn and Jason Varitek once patrolled fields like these.

“The biggest thing is we’re happy to be out here with the kids again,” Jeff Trundy, head coach of the Falmouth Commodores, told me as his team prepared to play the Wareham Gatemen at the Arnie Allen Diamond at Guv Fuller Field.

“You may have to change the way you have guys sitting on the bus or how you do this or do that, but from a coaching standpoint, we’re just out here coaching and having a blast with the kids again.”

Jeff Trundy, manager of the Falmouth Commodores. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

And up and down the roster, players who feared a deadly disease would rob them of another summer of fastballs and home runs — of camaraderie on the benches and base paths — are thrilled to be playing under the lights and, when their time permits, patrolling the beaches of the National Seashore.

“Everyone wants to play on the Cape,” said Jake Dukart, a third baseman for the Commodores from Corvallis, Ore., the other evening before the national anthem was performed. “Top players across the country want to come here.”

Like the other players, he’s staying with one of many host families who have opened their dens and guest bedrooms to players they hope will fit right in and make themselves at home.

“They become part of my family,” said Lisa Zmuda, who coordinates the housing for the Falmouth players and is the wife of league commissioner Eric Zmuda.

“I love taking them in,” she said. “I know they’ll be safe. I kind of was over COVID by now. I just wanted to have my life back to normal.”

Eric Zmuda, left, the league commissionor with the Falmouth Commodores players that his family is hosting: Kodie Kolden, left, and Connor Bovair, his daughter Amy Zmuda, and wife, Lisa Zmuda, who is the team’s housing coordinator. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Who doesn’t want that?

Those long months of disease and mask-wearing, of vaccinations and death counts, make the simplicity of summertime baseball just the prescription for normalcy that the fans and the players they come to cheer desperately want.

The players certainly do. They may hit the beaches in the afternoon. They may devour a lobster roll at lunchtime in Orleans.

But if they need any reminder of how serious these summer months of hardball are, they need only to glance behind the backstop, where major league scouts armed with radar guns are tracking the pitchers’ every move.

“It’s the premier league in the country,” Yancy Ayers, a scout for the San Diego Padres told me, from his spot behind home plate. “This is where they’re going to be seen the most.”

And Ayers had plenty of company.

Scouts armed with electronics and notebooks. Big-league representatives with sharp eyes and sharp pencils that did not miss the mettle of the pitcher or the resolve of the guy at the plate determined to hit a hanging curveball.

“Yeah, this is the most scouted league in the country,” said Chuck Sturtevant, the league’s president. “The Cape League is critical to them.”

He worried about COVID’s effect on this year’s season.

“When I finally heard the words, ‘Play ball!’ the relief I felt was unbelievable.”

That’s precisely how the players felt.

They’re young men in a hurry, possessing a baseball metabolism that has been accelerated because COVID stole some precious months from them when the pandemic roared and games and batting averages seemed, if briefly, insignificant.

Some of the players have battled the disease firsthand.

For Maui Ahuna, a 19-year-old from Hilo, Hawaii, and a sophomore at Kansas University, COVID announced its arrival with an itchy throat.

“It was a mild case,” he said. “Nothing brutal. Right now, I’m vaccinated and not worried. COVID is the last thing I want to worry about. This is a league where you have to perform and hopefully build your future in baseball. This is a league where you can get drafted.”

Like the other players, he knows the names of those who fielded ground balls on this infield and found their way to the bright lights of the major leagues.

“That’s my dream,” he said. “That’s my goal.”

There is a lot of that dreaming going on here, a future so bright that a rainstorm and a pandemic cannot dim it.

“My coach told me I was going to the Cape Cod League and I called my dad immediately,” said Brayden Taylor, 19, from West Jordan, Utah. “And he was just dumbfounded. His reaction was like, ‘Are you freakin’ kidding me?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ It was pretty cool.”

As we spoke, the Marshall Tucker Band’s music blared in the background.

“Can’t you see? Can’t you see? What that woman, she been doing’ to me.”

Taylor paused for a moment and just listened and smiled.

“Even just playing these first two games against the competition was really fun,” he said. “All of the guys here are really good baseball players and I think that’s awesome.”

He’s trying to get used to the little kids who approach, pen and paper in hand, and seek his autograph.

“It’s kind of tough to say no,” he said. “But we’ve got restrictions.”

Restrictions. They’re everywhere this summer. As ubiquitous as face masks and social distancing.

And now they’re part of this baseball season, too.

But players like Jace Bohrofen, a 19-year-old from Oklahoma City who is studying communication at the University of Oklahoma, is trying to keep his eye on the ball this summer.

“I haven’t thought about COVID too much,” Bohrofen said. “I mean I know it’s a serious deal. But when I get on the baseball field I just kind of forget about being in a pandemic because I feel so loose and free.

“It kind of gives me a little escape from reality,” he added. “I would love to do this for a long time. So that’s the next goal for me. Hopefully, I’ll get drafted and make it to the big leagues. And stay up there for a long time.”

Around him, his teammates looked forward to what’s next. “Knocking the rust off and getting in the groove,” as one player put it.

And then it was game time.

Umpires chatted with the batboys. High school seniors gathered for pregame photos. An official from the city of Brockton, wearing a blue dress shirt, delivered a stirring edition of the national anthem.

And then the umpire, in a loud and clear voice, said something he did not say here last summer:

“Play ball!”

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.