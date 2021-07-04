Boston police SUV crashes into Mattapan building

A Boston police officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries Sunday evening after a police SUV crashed into a building in Mattapan, officials said.
The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. when a police vehicle hit a building at 915 Morton St., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
Video of the crash posted online shows a police SUV with visible front-end damage up against the base of a red-brick building.
The cause of the crash was unknown and is being investigated, Tavares said.