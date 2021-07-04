Geoff Diehl announces bid for governor, first Republican to enter race

Geoff Diehl, a Republican former state representative from Whitman and 2018 challenger to US Senator Elizabeth Warren, announced on the Fourth of July that he is running for governor, making him the first Republican to formally enter the race.
Diehl made the announcement during a Fourth of July barbeque in Hadley organized by the Western Mass GOP Patriots Political Action Committee, according to his campaign manager, Amanda Orlando.
Diehl’s bid sets up a possible primary faceoff with Republican Governor Charlie Baker, who has not definitively said whether he will seek a third term. Several Democrats have also declared their candidacies.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
