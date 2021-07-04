Photos: Scenes from the Fourth of July

People are celebrating the Fourth of July in Massachusetts and across the country in large, in-person events as the nation emerges from the pandemic.From left to right Jeanne Kangas, Robin Lazarow, Gladys Beaudette and Guy Beaudette laugh together while singing at the 2021 Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular at Tanglewood’s Koussevitzky Music Shed.Christiana Botic for The Boston GlobeMembers of the Middlesex County Volunteers march to the Old State House from the Granary Burial Ground during the 4th of July parade in Boston, MA.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston GlobeBoston Mayor Kim Janey claps along to music played at the Old State House during the 4th of July parade in Boston, MA.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston GlobeMembers of the Middlesex County Volunteers march with their drums over red white and blue confetti near the Old State House during the 4th of July parade in Boston, MA.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston GlobePresident Biden poses for a photo with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, from left, first lady Jill Biden, granddaughter Naomi Biden and daughter Ashley Biden as they view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, in Washington.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressAttendees listen as President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)Patrick Semansky/Associated PressAttendees wait to hear President Biden speak during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressFireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations, in Washington, on Sunday.Jose Luis Magana/Associated PressSpectators watched as fireworks are launched over the East River and the Empire State Building during the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show, Sunday, in the Queens borough of the city of New York.John Minchillo/Associated PressSpectators watched as fireworks are launched over the East River and the Empire State Building during the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show, Sunday, in the Queens borough of the city of New York. John Minchillo/Associated Press