Police officer bit by dog during domestic call

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated July 4, 2021, 36 minutes ago

At least one police officer was bit by a dog while responding to a domestic call in Dorchester late Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to 28 Stanton St. at 11:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident between two sisters, Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said in a brief phone interview.

A dog bit at least one of the officers while they were trying to de-escalate the situation, and people in the household allegedly attacked the officers, she said.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Tavares said she had no information about whether any arrests were made.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.

