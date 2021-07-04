Police officer bit by dog during domestic call

At least one police officer was bit by a dog while responding to a domestic call in Dorchester late Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to 28 Stanton St. at 11:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident between two sisters, Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said in a brief phone interview.

A dog bit at least one of the officers while they were trying to de-escalate the situation, and people in the household allegedly attacked the officers, she said.