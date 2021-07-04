fb-pixel Skip to main content
THE GREAT DIVIDE

These are the Boston schools used for summer learning that have air conditioning — and the ones that don’t

By Felicia Gans Globe Staff,Updated July 4, 2021, 38 minutes ago

Out of 126 summer learning programs operating under the Boston Public Schools umbrella this year, 80 are in traditional classroom settings, according to the district. Sixty-three BPS buildings will be used this summer, but only 29 have air conditioning.

These are the Boston schools being used for summer programming that have air conditioning, as well as the ones that don’t:

Schools with air conditioning

Blackstone Elementary School

Boston Arts Academy

Carter School

Charlestown High School

Community Academy of Science and Health

Condon K-8 School

Dearborn 6-12 STEM Academy

East Boston Early Education Center

Eliot K-8 Innovation School - Intermediate

Ellison-Parks Early Education School

English High School

Advertisement

Frederick Pilot Middle School

Harvard-Kent Elementary School

Haynes Early Education Center

Hennigan K-8 School

Jackson-Mann K-8 School

Lee K-8 School

Madison Park Technical Vocational High School

Margarita Muniz Academy

Mario Umana Academy

Mattahunt Elementary School

Mildred Avenue K-8 School

Mission Hill K-8 School

Murphy K-8 School

O’Bryant School of Math & Science

Ohrenberger School (3-8)

Orchard Gardens K-8 School

Tobin K-8 School

UP Academy Dorchester

Schools that lack air conditioning:

Alighieri Dante Montessori School

Boston Adult Tech Academy

Boston Community Leadership Academy

Boston Day-Evening Academy

Boston Green Academy

Boston International High School

Bradley Elementary School

Brighton High School

Burke High School

Dever Elementary School

Dudley Street Neighborhood School

East Boston High School

Edison K-8 School

Ellis Elementary School

Excel High School

Gardner Pilot Academy

Greater Egleston High School

Greenwood Sarah K-8 School

Grew Elementary School

Horace Mann School for the Deaf Hard of Hearing

Hurley K-8 School

Irving Middle School

Kennedy Academy for Health Careers (9-10)

Kennedy Patrick J Elementary School

Mendell Elementary School

New Mission High School

Perkins Elementary School

Russell Elementary School

TechBoston Academy (6-12)

Timilty Middle School

Trotter K-8 School

Warren-Prescott K-8 School

West Zone Early Learning Center

Winship Elementary School

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.

Boston Globe video