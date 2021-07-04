These are the Boston schools used for summer learning that have air conditioning — and the ones that don’t

Out of 126 summer learning programs operating under the Boston Public Schools umbrella this year, 80 are in traditional classroom settings, according to the district. Sixty-three BPS buildings will be used this summer, but only 29 have air conditioning.
These are the Boston schools being used for summer programming that have air conditioning, as well as the ones that don’t:
Schools with air conditioning
Blackstone Elementary School
Boston Arts Academy
Carter School
Charlestown High School
Community Academy of Science and Health
Condon K-8 School
Dearborn 6-12 STEM Academy
East Boston Early Education Center
Eliot K-8 Innovation School - Intermediate
Ellison-Parks Early Education School
English High School
Frederick Pilot Middle School
Harvard-Kent Elementary School
Haynes Early Education Center
Hennigan K-8 School
Jackson-Mann K-8 School
Lee K-8 School
Madison Park Technical Vocational High School
Margarita Muniz Academy
Mario Umana Academy
Mattahunt Elementary School
Mildred Avenue K-8 School
Mission Hill K-8 School
Murphy K-8 School
O’Bryant School of Math & Science
Ohrenberger School (3-8)
Orchard Gardens K-8 School
Tobin K-8 School
UP Academy Dorchester
Schools that lack air conditioning:
Alighieri Dante Montessori School
Boston Adult Tech Academy
Boston Community Leadership Academy
Boston Day-Evening Academy
Boston Green Academy
Boston International High School
Bradley Elementary School
Brighton High School
Burke High School
Dever Elementary School
Dudley Street Neighborhood School
East Boston High School
Edison K-8 School
Ellis Elementary School
Excel High School
Gardner Pilot Academy
Greater Egleston High School
Greenwood Sarah K-8 School
Grew Elementary School
Horace Mann School for the Deaf Hard of Hearing
Hurley K-8 School
Irving Middle School
Kennedy Academy for Health Careers (9-10)
Kennedy Patrick J Elementary School
Mendell Elementary School
New Mission High School
Perkins Elementary School
Russell Elementary School
TechBoston Academy (6-12)
Timilty Middle School
Trotter K-8 School
Warren-Prescott K-8 School
West Zone Early Learning Center
Winship Elementary School
