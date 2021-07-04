Thousands of people launch celebration of the Fourth at Boston parade, reading of Declaration of Independence

In a short speech, Mayor Kim Janey recalled celebrating the nation’s bicentennial on July 4, 1976. That fall, she was bused to middle school as part of court-ordered desegregation in Boston Public Schools, she said.

The crowd, dotted with historical reenactors and local politicians, first gathered under an overcast sky for a brief ceremony at City Hall. Onlookers clasped hands over hearts as baritone Dana Whiteside belted out the “Star Spangled Banner.” Then together they recited the “Pledge of Allegiance” in hushed tones.

Thousands of people celebrated the Fourth of July in downtown Boston Sunday morning, waving small flags as a jubilant parade traveled to the Old State House for the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence.

“Standing here, 45 years later, as the 55th mayor, representing how far our city has come, is truly amazing,” said Janey, who became the city’s first Black mayor and first female mayor in March.

“As we celebrate our nation’s birth, as we continue to do the work to perfect our union, I hope we don’t lose sight of the work that remains to truly make sure our nation is the land of the free and the home of the brave for all of us,” she added.

After her speech, the Zarba/Shea Military Band piped out a cheerful rendition of “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The band then marched down Tremont Street at the head of a parade that included the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums and the Wilmington Minutemen, a small set of historical reenactors. Hundreds followed, marching to the beat of the drums and the occasional musket shot, before coming to a halt at the Granary Burial Ground.

At the cemetery, wreaths were laid at the graves of Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Robert Treat Paine, three of the signers of the Declaration of Independence; Peter Faneuil, the Colonial merchant who donated Faneuil Hall to Boston; and Crispus Atticus, the first person killed in the Boston Massacre and American Revolution.

The crowd fell silent as a trumpet rendered a somber rendition of “Taps,” before the parade wended its way to the Old State House, where hundreds of cheerful onlookers awaited its arrival.

From the balcony, which was decked in red, white, and blue bunting, Janey once again implored those gathered to both celebrate the past and improve in the future.

“Boston is the birthplace of our country, and so we have a lot to be proud of here,” she said. “We have to continue to do that work, to make sure that we are living up to the ideals of our country where we can all live freely in America and in the city of Boston.”

“Let’s continue to make sure that Boston is strong, and stronger than ever before,” she concluded.

Retired Colonel Lee Fife, the master of ceremonies, reminded the crowd of the historic nature of the Old State House, steps away from the site of the 1770 Boston Massacre, the event that incited the Revolutionary War.

After a trumpet call and another recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, Captain Robert A. Imlach read the Declaration of Independence.

“An action of the Second Continental Congress, July 4, 1776: the unanimous declaration of the 13 United States of America,” he began. Almost 10 minutes later, Imlach ended with the words, “We mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”

“On behalf of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, welcome to Boston,” he concluded, eliciting shouts from the crowd. “It feels great to once again be able to gather after not having this ceremony last year.”

Not all the elements of the city’s traditional events are back to normal, though.

Instead of the usual performance by the Boston Pops at the Esplanade and Hatch Shell, the Pops will be performing for an in-person audience at Tanglewood in the Berkshires. The concert will be broadcast live on Channel 7, starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks will be on display above Boston Common starting at 10:30 p.m., but there will be no public viewing space.

Some who attended the morning’s festivities said they were glad to return to some semblance of a typical Fourth of July.

Tyler Ramrath, a national guardsman from Nashua, N.H., said he has attended the parade in Boston for about five years, with the exception of last year, when the celebration was canceled due to COVID-19 and he was overseas.

“I first came with a group from the National Guard, I thought was a great event. I think the Declaration of Independence is an outstanding document, and I think it’s a great tradition that it’s read annually,” he said. “It’s good to be back home, and it’s good to be back in the annual tradition.”

David Gustavsen, 72, a veteran from Swampscott, likewise said he comes to the parade in Boston every year — both for the fun and “some exercise.”

“It’s good to get back,” Gustavsen said. “This is my first time back into Boston in a year.”

Elsewhere in Boston on Sunday, the USS Constitution — the oldest commissioned warship in the world, first launched in 1797 — made its annual turnaround cruise in Boston Harbor.

For some, spending the Fourth of July in the “City on a Hill” was a special stop on a travel itinerary.

Marcos Ortega, who lives in Hudson Valley, N.Y., is spending the weekend in the city with his mother, wife, and daughters, one of whom is “a little history buff,” he said.

And David Ritchey, a visitor from Greencastle, Penn., said there seemed like no better place to spend Independence Day than in Boston.

“It’s Boston on Independence Day,” he said. “You can think about how it all started from here, hundreds of years ago.”

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com. Alexandra Chaidez can be reached at alexandra.chaidez@globe.com.